The Delivering of COVID, Chaos & Communism to the United States & the World
  
Jason Powers
9
Reference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"
Link: https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1875357688626131289
  
Jason Powers
5
7:26
Reference: "Stakeholder Capitalism"
This is the WEF definitions in their own words.
  
Jason Powers
1
5:01
Episode 311: Revolution & Evolution Away from Manufactured Chaos
The UNIPARTY want us ALL in Forever Wars. They will NOT FIX ANYTHING in USA.
  
Jason Powers
1
1:18:30

December 2024

Digital Money Control Mix: You Are Carbon They Want to Eliminate!
Link https://x.com/txind1836/status/1874002317189800166
  
Jason Powers
2:53
Karmageddon, Musk: Can We Handle the Truth?
We all need to review who are 'influencers' are. One is not immune. No one is perfect. Never meet someone you think is a certain way based on their…
  
Jason Powers
3
9:40
Episode 310: Elon Musk F*cked Himself Over H1B
Why this became his thing to gripe about is a matter of what are the root causes.
  
Jason Powers
6
1:00:29
Merry Christmas! (Free Download)
Just a preview of My New Years doings.
  
Jason Powers
5
My Twitter Response to Critics of Bannon: Education Opportunities for Minorities
I didn't provide enough citations.....but the opinion stands.
  
Jason Powers
6
DHS Mayorkas: 2 minutes of deflection, minimization & abdication of responsibility
https://x.com/dcfpress/status/1871050912384643409
  
Jason Powers
3
1:49
SOS Tony Blinken appears at Council on Foreign Relations
Nation Building Quote; Reference for book.
  
Jason Powers
1
1:02:29
Tucker and Jeffrey Sachs: 90 Seconds to Midnight
The Inevitable War With Iran, and Biden’s Attempts to Sabotage Trump (Mirror)
  
Jason Powers
1
1:57:06
