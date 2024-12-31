Subscribe
Volume I: Operation Virus (Download)
The Delivering of COVID, Chaos & Communism to the United States & the World
15 hrs ago
•
Jason Powers
11
DCFPRESS Post
9
Reference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"
Link: https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1875357688626131289
Jan 7
•
Jason Powers
8
DCFPRESS Post
5
7:26
Reference: "Stakeholder Capitalism"
This is the WEF definitions in their own words.
Jan 6
•
Jason Powers
3
DCFPRESS Post
1
5:01
Episode 311: Revolution & Evolution Away from Manufactured Chaos
The UNIPARTY want us ALL in Forever Wars. They will NOT FIX ANYTHING in USA.
Jan 4
•
Jason Powers
3
1
1:18:30
December 2024
Digital Money Control Mix: You Are Carbon They Want to Eliminate!
Link https://x.com/txind1836/status/1874002317189800166
Dec 31, 2024
•
Jason Powers
1
DCFPRESS Post
2:53
Karmageddon, Musk: Can We Handle the Truth?
We all need to review who are 'influencers' are. One is not immune. No one is perfect. Never meet someone you think is a certain way based on their…
Dec 31, 2024
•
Jason Powers
2
DCFPRESS Post
3
9:40
Episode 310: Elon Musk F*cked Himself Over H1B
Why this became his thing to gripe about is a matter of what are the root causes.
Dec 28, 2024
•
Jason Powers
6
6
1:00:29
Merry Christmas! (Free Download)
Just a preview of My New Years doings.
Dec 25, 2024
•
Jason Powers
6
DCFPRESS Post
5
My Twitter Response to Critics of Bannon: Education Opportunities for Minorities
I didn't provide enough citations.....but the opinion stands.
Dec 23, 2024
•
Jason Powers
7
DCFPRESS Post
6
DHS Mayorkas: 2 minutes of deflection, minimization & abdication of responsibility
https://x.com/dcfpress/status/1871050912384643409
Dec 23, 2024
•
Jason Powers
1
DCFPRESS Post
3
1:49
SOS Tony Blinken appears at Council on Foreign Relations
Nation Building Quote; Reference for book.
Dec 20, 2024
•
Jason Powers
1
1
1:02:29
Tucker and Jeffrey Sachs: 90 Seconds to Midnight
The Inevitable War With Iran, and Biden’s Attempts to Sabotage Trump (Mirror)
Dec 17, 2024
•
Jason Powers
3
DCFPRESS Post
1
1:57:06
