It’s been a while since I last posted. So, I just wrote this in about an hour. Remember: if was his speechwriter, I am not going to get the absolute truth out coming out of Trump. Hell, no one on Earth is going to get that. This is a half mea culpa.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Hypothetical State of the Union for President Trump

To my fellow Americans:

One knows many people that will watch (read) this speech can’t stand the fact I was duly elected twice to be President of the United States. While some may even argue the 2020 election had all the Hallmarks of an early morning Tallying Coup via conveniently timed drops in votes for my then opponent, former President Joe Biden. One was made aware of gross irregularities in that election, from Georgia ballots processed after a water main leak to alleged shipped ballots from New York to Pennsylvania and others instances too complex to lay out here. I mention this, yet again, because: we are still in a Coup, ongoing.

The long-term, media propaganda against all American Citizens, begun in earnest through the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, and is backed by a considerable network of Intelligence Agency insiders that despise my existence enough to fabricate dossiers coming from international sources without adjoining evidence. This while destructing the United States just to spite my holding the Office of the President to further install a Command-n-Control Technocracy that is already so massive one cannot singularly remove it while holding this office for just 3 more years.

Any directives, by executive order, one issues or makes is quickly subverted by activist judges, sycophantic lawmakers and petulant billionaires that want to be trillionaires on paper prior to the economic collision course with $330 trillion in world debt realities. The only policy both political parties in Washington, D.C. never resist on is the broadening of wars theatres abroad - from assisting Israel with weapons and ships to backstopping Ukraine with hundreds of billions to fight nuclear-armed Russia. Even when one desires to protect the Homeland, and its surrounding waters with the same diligence, Federal Courts and Agency subversives immediately interfere with my sworn Constitutional Oath: “To the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” and also, “defend the United States of America against all enemies, Foreign and Domestic.”

So many people see the State of Ukraine as solely the aggrieved party - but one should recall: it was Obama’s administration that orchestrated and approved of a Victoria Nuland-handpicked replacement of the Ukrainian government. By March 2014, this Color Revolution in Ukraine succeeded to install a militant, hard-right, Neo-Nazi group in the (Azovs/Right Sector) and to begin antagonistic operations in the Eastern Oblasts of Ukraine with reported deaths of predominately Russian-speaking civilians, totaling 14,000 during the next eight years.

Then VP Joe Biden (who got the deets to stick, according to Nuland) tacitly approved of his son Hunter, along with his friend Devon Archer, to land as board directors at Ukraine-based Burisma in April 2014. Former CIA counterterrorism czar, under George W. Bush, Joseph Cofer Black joined Hunter Biden on the Burisma board in February 2017. Hunter was paid over $50,000 per month throughout his 5 years serving on this company’s board. Little is known of what he did to deserve this consulting fee - but it certainly helped that Joe Biden’s 5 decades inside the beltway occurred.

From Marco Polo….

During my first administration, Putin did zero military operations or build up against Ukraine. One even approved offensive, Javelin weapons for Ukraine - such, was probably not a good idea. A mere 13 months after President Biden took the oath, with pressure applied by his favorite coup master in Victoria Nuland, Putin ramped up a full invasion of Ukraine to his western flank. This was after Nuland’s October 2021 visit to Moscow. All of these events occurred after decades of NATO marching eastward, unchecked, prior to, and after, Putin rose to his primacy position as head of Russia in late December 1999.

Meanwhile, my personal and financial foibles have be picked over like a corpse, from my pre-election life as a real estate magnate, golf course operator, TV show host to my relationships that spanned from former President Bill Clinton to Jesse Jackson to the ever-notorious intelligence operative Jeffrey Epstein. Many seem to think I spent my days with Epstein routinely after I found out his deeds and operations were not kosher. You are misguided, but not because of my words, but due to the toxic media landscape that pumps out Intel’s half-truths and disinformation, to do as it has never done to any other sitting U.S. President. (Critiques are one thing; but perpetual character assassination is a deeper issue.)

Yes, I had numerous interactions in the 1990s with the Epstein that had acquired Les Wexner’s estate control via Power of Attorney. Yes, I partied a lot in the 1990s. But I also recall that Bill Clinton entertained quite a lot inside the White House to the chagrin of many millions. Yet, all was forgiven as long as political power flowed, uninterrupted, and monies grew into the best-connected people’s bank accounts. Hillary became a U.S. Senator. And Bill took his fair share of flights to Epstein’s Virgin Island location. One never did - and my last flight with Epstein occurred in the mid-1990s.

When I found out Epstein was not the best guy to be around, circa 2004/5, and defeated him in a real estate property bid, it became a war of competing wills. One where I was not too concerned with his existence; but he, as emails he later wrote showed, was highly obsessed with my existence right up to his suspicious death or suiciding. He even used U.S. Representative to the Virgin Islands Stacey Plaskett to do his bidding in February 2019. While I was trying to keep the United States from becoming a 3rd world socialist shithole, Epstein was doing Plaskett’s thinking for her in Congress.

One was not the caster of Epstein’s fate. After his arrest, he was housed in New York City. But as with the 2020 election, there were plenty of powerful folks inside the Agencies, including my own DOJ in Bill Barr, that could have gladly arranged that a couple of cameras (out of 147 noted in recent FBI Epstein document releases) failed. As the drop of files on Epstein occurred in early August 2019, the names attached, were voluminous and well-connected to leaders and various intelligence communities around the world, including Israel. Epstein’s sidekick Ghislaine Maxwell’s dad, Robert, was renowned, even in my youth, as a top-tier intelligence operative from his World War II days. Robert got a State funeral from Israel after a very strange boating accident. Bill Barr’s dad worked too in the OSS and ran across a young Epstein. Coincidence?

My less-than-stellar personnel choices - Wray, Barr, Bolton, Pompeo and others like Cassidy Hutchinson - have been among the notable names that hijacked elections, foreign policy decisions and investigations into an array of topics, including the COVID-19 virus origins.

Which brings me now to the present:

Currently, we have a highly coordinated effort to overthrow the United States of America, from within and outside international forces. These operate with many billions of funding, if not approaching a trillion across the globe. There are tens of trillions at stake - in technology (AI) and war (ongoing conflicts fuel up banks, military contractors and lobbyists) - towards making the US a lesser country, if not destructing her, whole cloth. We have highly connected Federal Agency actors, U.S. Federal Judges, Congressional folks and adjoining NGOs, operated by billionaires, with a hatred of the USA. None of these groups are interested in the slightest about what the majority (votes for), especially if it interferes with installing a Globalist system, calling it: The Great Reset or Agenda 2030. A Totalitarian construct to destruct every foundational freedom this country made a standing priority, a principle, a duty to uphold, for 250 years, is being threatened by evil and brainwashed people alike.

Sadly, (and this is my short-sightedness and faulty recognition of the stakes and plan afoot), I cannot fight this battle alone. My constantly-under-attack cabinet members have 100s, if not 1000s, of bad internal actors that are wrapped like pit vipers around the levers of power, daring my administration to remove them. DOGE was but a test - and the response was telling. These governmental VIPERS are crybullies - as they have a media complex so attuned to their needs - it beggar’s belief these particular groups don’t routinely coordinate all their messaging. The Mockingbird Media is not a bug; it has been a growing feature since JFK took his last car ride in Dallas.

I have a half-dozen Congress people that are playing at President as to what is a lawful order, regarding the U.S. Military. One brags about his being a Naval Officer and space man. Two women are trained as intelligence operatives, with one so connected to my 2016 Election opponent, as to be Hillary with 30 years less evil on her odometer.

That too is resoundingly clear: former Presidents and their Agency Slop clutter the halls of Federal Agencies and Congress alike. Their experience is not of any benefit, only to their hoovering up of your tax dollars to make themselves comfortable in Northern Virginia and the surrounding suburbs. Wall Street and Silicon Valley are equally contented by this nexus of vipers that poison Our Republic.

My instincts to this date have been to not overreact, even as I know, these people will escalate and denigrate my every move. And seek to do irreparable harm to the country. It might already be too late to fix this through ordinary means. The hour is indeed late.

Let me also be brutally frank: I do not take lightly the duty to protect and defend this country to my dying breath. Even if you hate my existence, if I were as heinously callous as the last Auto-pen President, I could just let 10s of millions invade the country, take my billions, and jet set to some country that loves its billionaires, and never do anything else again. Instead, I took on voluminous court charges and two real attempts to end my life in 2024. And know presently, Democrats and Republicans alike in Congress can’t wait to impeach me for a 3rd time.

I realize no matter what I state, many will continue listening to media scoundrels that have no shame; the Agencies or Judges that pied piper their little resistance song like petulant spoiled children that can’t uphold an of their actual duties to support the country towards: a complete resolution of the current wars, eliminate drug, sex and human trafficking and grow the economic pie through a massive re-industrialization and revitalization of the American Dream.

I am on the watch for you. I see a momentous opportunity to turn this ship around and do right by all Americans, not just the favorite pets of the Globalists that mesmerize those folks with video slop from TikTok to Twitter. I too wish I could message better - again, my communication hires have included some real crappy people. I made those mistakes. That changes today.

One will strive to fix those errors immediately.

But I also need your help. You ability to stay the course. Your remembrance that this country has done great things, and still holds that ability, that other rightly envy. But such envy should not be the goal, rather: respect and trust.

I will strive to do better; and I hope you will as well as we enter this 2025 Thanksgiving and Christmas Season.

God Bless All American Citizens!

And Pray for Our Western Civilization Citizens That Too Need Our Support!

