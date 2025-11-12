I have been on the move lately. More details as they become more relevant to talk of.

But more bad news on the financial front….

So, ready for the trial go at a 50-year home mortgage? Didn’t think so.

According to Realtor.com calculations, a buyer purchasing a $400,000 home with 10% down at the current 30-year rate of 6.25% would pay about $250 less per month under a 50-year mortgage. But the trade-off is steep. Over the life of the 50-year loan, total interest payments would reach $816,396, compared to $438,156 for the 30-year loan—a difference of $378,240, or 86% more interest overall. Meanwhile, the 30-year borrower would have $42,308 more equity, equal to 10.6% of the home’s value.

The ELITE also want us dead (or near death) by 75 years (Zeke Emanuel). He was Fauci’s dinner guest after Remdesivir was hustled in late April 2020 - read Fauci’s FOIAs). So, you’d have to be 25 - allowed to buy a home (ooh, they want lower credit qualifications, outstanding! We get more unqualified people that way, always ends well) - and then want to pay on it - or until you can sell it, or pay it off.)

Or 15-year car payments?

El Paso. ( I just came through that place.)

But the economy is awesome. We know that ain’t true. It’s the 10% or less getting more and the 90% (and growing) that will be weeded out. The consolidation at the top is mind-numbing and mind-bogglingly obvious. Michael Burry put out this tweet concerning what the tech moguls are doing now- reverting to accounting tricks to overvalue their primary physical assets (servers) by extending their depreciation cycles out. (Larry Ellison of Oracle…front running the trend?)

This didn’t happen by accident. These and many others are locked into electrical contracts that keep their businesses (um, Ponzi) afloat.

The problem all these companies have in common? ELECTRICITY…they all signed power contracts they must pay for no matter what. massive fixed costs are coming, guaranteed. Many of them are for 20 YEARS !…. ORACLES is for 2045…



They need earnings to look strong now before the non‑negotiable power bills start hitting.



They knew the AI buildout would require enormous, unavoidable power bills…but they couldn’t show collapsing margins while doing it.

So they used accounting tricks to fake stronger profits during the build‑out phase.

These asshats pushed climate change suicide while full well knowing their Data Centers need massive consistent electricity you just can’t print up, as ZERO HEDGE noted on October 13th in a tweet. As this Substack noted, China 29 nuclear power plants in construction. United States is at zero. Even Ukraine had 2.

Though there has been a rapid decision to throw money we don’t have at this problem, finally, after trillions was thrown at )and wasted) on the Pentagon for 25 years. The biggest fools in the world were DoD people that claimed to understand 5th generation war fighting - starting with a hybrid transaction/financial warfare on Russia in February 2022 - only to royally screw up in two ways:

Triggered China to escalate the decoupling off the Dollar (along with others) towards GOLD holdings housed inside China Proper (they are adding client states)

Potentially supplants the U.S. dollar as the Reserve Currency - leaving the West in a quandary if they do NOT actual MAKE things - increase tangible industrial power - not just consume cheap products & print paper to cover it. But Europe is likely lost - need to break apart - Civil War/ Revolutions/ Robespierre time. The United States had best figure this shit out. Or: We are ALL GONNA be SERFS to the technocrats.

Share

PayPal

Share

Deflation, Data Centers, Dumb Money is all the rage!