Donation & Sources

Share this postDCFPRESS PostDonation & SourcesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDonation & SourcesJason PowersAug 24, 20239Share this postDCFPRESS PostDonation & SourcesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore25ShareOp Virus Vi Edition Vol 1127KB ∙ XLSX fileDownloadDownloadLinks to the latest stories, videos, live streams, of noteworthiness.Buy me a coffee!PayPalKo-FiSpecial ServicesSource Material - PDFS, Excel, VideosCOVID 19 LINKS to GVT EMAILSUSRTK FOIAs: Links File #1 (embeds)Jason Powers·September 27, 2024First, I want to thank the U.S. Right to Know website for their efforts and files shared. Of course, they have done, like others did with the Pfizer documents, a great deal for all normal people and investigators, paving the way to see what goes on inside our government via their emails.Read full storyUSRTK FOIAs: Links File #2 (embeds)Jason Powers·September 27, 2024Continued from File #1… (Redundancy or overlap may be present)Read full story