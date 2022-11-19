Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get regular updates to website. Podcasts are opinions and should be treated with a R-rated viewpoint. The world we live in is Rated X. So don’t let the cussing on podcasts (not that much) bother.

Email: deepcenter05@protonmail.com

Donating

PayPal

GiveSendGo

DCF Press Com Archives (Just 2022 Key Posts)

Join the crew

A few voices of interest on Substack.