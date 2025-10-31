Share

For those that might not quite get it yet, there are things, events and people that matter - to the rich and powerful and well-placed - and people, like you, that don’t.

This table is called the “Board of Changemakers.” These are the financial super players, the ALL-STAR TEAM of people that pull the financial levers of power, often, as mere functionaries for even more powerful (and well-hidden) actors. Those hidden actors, when mentioned, hits a tripwire, and their MINIONS attack and EXPLODE on you for noticing them.

And, of course: the ownership chase is so complex - and fraught with international financial ownership opaqueness along with language and legal barriers - that to prove who pulls all those final monetary strings would lead to one’s untimely demise.

Think not?

Go try it - you’ll go broke (or die trying) before you’ll get the right answers. (And if someone catches on to your quest - they can move assets to 10 shell companies faster than you can identify and find them.) Persistence will not be rewarded kindly.

SO, this is about POWER over transactions (tokenization of all financial assets) and “the plumbing” of finance. At this mega-monopoly table, one can readily ID:

Laurence Fink ( BlackRock with $12 trillion AUM & new co-chair of the WEF)

Jamie Dimon (Chairman/CEO of JPMorganChase, largest U.S. Banking concern)

David Rubenstein (Chairman of the Carlyle Group, top 3 Private Equity Concern in the World)

Bill Ackman ($10 billionaire Hedge Funder, very vocal across an array of issues, pertaining to Harvard, Israel and Charlie Kirk)

Stephen Schwarzman - head of Blackstone, the largest “Private Equity Firm” in the World.

Edit: found the entire list of peeps at the table! (Video at the end)

Cristiano R. Amon, President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated

Georges Elhedery, CEO, HSBC

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Founder & Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals

Scott Nuttall, Co-CEO, KKR

Lubna S. Olayan, Chair of the Corporate Board, The Olayan Group; Chair, Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB)

David Solomon, Chairman & CEO, Goldman Sachs

Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel

The power of banks (central or otherwise), that do control whether you eat or not, literally, cannot be underestimated. Ask certain conservatives (or Canadian Truck drivers) what happened to their accounts after either January 6, 2021 or in late January 2022. Then add in: Russia’s $335 to 400 Billion in assets frozen (some are suggesting even spent by the Western NATO powers to fund up Ukraine) and then kicked off the current worldwide banking system: SWIFT.

From Google AI (notorious in the Robby Starbuck false accusation scenario) is a relatively accurate summary:

Leave a comment

SWIFT [Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication] is a secure global messaging network that allows financial institutions to send and receive information, such as payment instructions, across the world. It is not a bank and does not handle the transfer of funds, but rather provides the secure channel for banks to communicate with each other, using standardized messages and unique SWIFT/BIC codes to ensure transactions are routed correctly. This enables efficient and reliable international transfers for everything from simple payments to complex securities and forex transactions.

This system is “long in the tooth” as Catherine Austin Fitts has put it. And no longer serves the parasitic elite.

Those persons want blockchain, digital currency, all transactions ever made henceforth to be digitally tracked and traced - and all your accounts easily turned on and off, restricted or freed, depending on “enforcing behaviors” as Larry Fink mentioned back around 2017 at a conference with Andrew Ross Sorkin moderating. (Sorkin put out a book “1929” just in time to for the controlled collapse of the World financial system.)

https://www.barrons.com/articles/blackstone-blackrock-wall-street-schwarzman-fink-f1551643

For years, Blackstone and BlackRock had been operating on polar ends of financial services. Blackstone was founded in 1985 as a mergers-and-acquisitions advisory shop and grew into the world’s largest private-asset firm. BlackRock was launched inside Blackstone three years later as a bond manager before spinning out as its own firm. Today it runs $11.6 trillion in assets, making it the world’s biggest money manager.

Buy me a coffee!

I won’t bother you with more words but to offer the famous line from a comedian:

PayPal