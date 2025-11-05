Sic Semper Tyrannis!: No, It Is Always the Bureaucrats!
Bureaucrats answer to others - like Wall Street (and their clique of people) - and merely humor a President or Prime Minister, say, of the United Kingdom flavor.
From P Diddler, they wrote:
It’s the same paradigm, EVERY TIME.
What makes this situation much worse is that Trump is a goddamn tyrant, who hates when Realism and Facts oppose his fantasyland.
Me, on Zero Hedge, responding to the above (archive) slightly edited for clarity/word fumbles:
He is not an actual tyrant. He is a corrupt politician and will be impeached for a 3rd time in 2027. [This given his own Truth Social Posts….from today. IF Democrats gain control again, I predict and assure they will impeach him without delay.]
If the narcissistic assholes in DC had just let him do his thing in 2017-2024, he would be gone already.
Instead, all the crybaby psychopaths in the INTEL community (friends of Bush/Clinton) made the matter worse. Quite possibly done to bring in the Great $$$ Reset they truly wanted...death, chaos, undermining the last vestiges of US “institutions” started many, many years ago....
Wilson, FDR, Truman, LBJ, Nixon, Reagan, and all POTUS administrations [since]. (Federal bureaucracy have assumed control of all the power - and use to feed their buddies in Wall Street, Globalists, Law Firms, Mil Contractors, Lobbyists.)
POTUS is a label applied to an administrative body - not a tyrant by his own hand. They don’t even give Trump accurate military reports - Harry Reid strategy. You have to be CLEARED (by the Pentagon [INTEL]) as POTUS to do the evil they always want to do.
That’s the game.
Chaos under Trump is not of his singular doing - others have made it their de facto settings to amplify all his errors, and minimize whatever good his decisions may have, if carried out properly. They aren’t done for a reason.
If you can’t see that all Presidents are merely a functionary of Foreign Policy/MIC & barely able to move the Domestic side without “overstepping” their well-defined Article 1 powers, then of course, all Presidents back to Washington are officially Tyrants.
IT IS the nature of POWER.
and MONEY...