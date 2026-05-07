Epstein Class: Behind Commodities Market Manipulation?

Yesterday, I stumbled upon this conspiracy. It runs back to Jared Kushner. Who’s daddy and himself are positioned well inside the Trump Administration to make bank off moving markets. Howard Lutnick, for instance - another swindler - would gladly move around a few things, like a trip to school, to see a few buildings (2 hit, 1 falling a few hours later) disappear like a magic trick. But I digress.

Barak Ravid’s work as an Israeli intelligence officer, wide travels, and powerfully connected bosses link back to an overt nexus of commodities market manipulation to the benefit of Israel & America, and maybe even: Russia too?

Initial Tweet: Aaron Priestes

My Response and sources: Barak Ravid

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00672705.pdf

Long time friend of Intel-connected Jeffrey Epstein kept him in the loop.

https://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2023/11/28/barak-ravid-joins-cnn-as-political-and-foreign-policy-analyst/

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HAARETZ OWNERS - JEWISH/RUSSIAN OLIGARCH INVOLVED WITH YUKOS

CNN CEO David Zaslav (likely hired on IDF Intel Barak directly).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Zaslav

YUKOS = STEPHEN PATRICK LYNCH = TRUMP NEGOTIATIONS W/RUSSIA BY KUSHNER/WITKOFF

https://www.wsj.com/business/energy-oil/a-miami-financier-is-quietly-trying-to-buy-nord-stream-2-gas-pipeline-f43dd85d

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