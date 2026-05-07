Epstein Class: Behind Commodities Market Manipulation?

Yesterday, I stumbled upon this conspiracy. It runs back to Jared Kushner. Who’s daddy and himself are positioned well inside the Trump Administration to make bank off moving markets. Howard Lutnick, for instance - another swindler - would gladly move around a few things, like a trip to school, to see a few buildings (2 hit, 1 falling a few hours later) disappear like a magic trick. But I digress.
Barak Ravid’s work as an Israeli intelligence officer, wide travels, and powerfully connected bosses link back to an overt nexus of commodities market manipulation to the benefit of Israel & America, and maybe even: Russia too?
Initial Tweet: Aaron Priestes
My Response and sources: Barak Ravid
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00672705.pdf
Long time friend of Intel-connected Jeffrey Epstein kept him in the loop.
https://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2023/11/28/barak-ravid-joins-cnn-as-political-and-foreign-policy-analyst/
HAARETZ OWNERS - JEWISH/RUSSIAN OLIGARCH INVOLVED WITH YUKOS
CNN CEO David Zaslav (likely hired on IDF Intel Barak directly).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Zaslav
YUKOS = STEPHEN PATRICK LYNCH = TRUMP NEGOTIATIONS W/RUSSIA BY KUSHNER/WITKOFF
https://www.wsj.com/business/energy-oil/a-miami-financier-is-quietly-trying-to-buy-nord-stream-2-gas-pipeline-f43dd85d
[Stephen Patrick] Lynch has had success buying Russian assets on the cheap, earning him a reputation as one of the few U.S. investors able to navigate the country’s fraught business and political scenes. He was given a license by the Treasury Department to complete the acquisition of the Swiss subsidiary of Russia’s Sberbank in 2022, after the U.S. sanctioned the parent company.
Questions have been raised about Lynch’s ties to the Russian government.
A civil-fraud suit alleged that Lynch and a group of foreign investors of participated in a rigged auction in 2007 for assets belonging to the former oil giant Yukos, which was broken up by Russia after the company was charged with tax evasion. Managers of Yukos’s Dutch subsidiary alleged that the investors conspired with Russian state officials to predetermine the sale of their company at a fixed price. Lynch and the other investors denied the allegations.
https://www.akingump.com/a/web/109680/Yukos-Judgment-Final-Judgment-Handed-Down-08.10.2019.pdf
A U.K. judge dismissed the charges against Lynch and the other investors in 2019, writing that the defendants didn’t “indicate any dishonesty” during a 25-day court proceeding.
https://www.wsj.com/world/russia/russia-u-s-peace-business-ties-4db9b290
At his waterfront estate, billionaire developer-turned-special envoy Steve Witkoff was hosting Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign-wealth fund and Vladimir Putin’s handpicked negotiator, who had largely shaped the document they were revising on the screen. Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, had arrived from his nearby home on an island known as the “Billionaire Bunker.”
Dmitriev was pushing a plan for U.S. companies to tap the roughly $300 billion of Russian central bank assets, frozen in Europe, for U.S.-Russian investment projects and a U.S.-led reconstruction of Ukraine. U.S. and Russian companies could join to exploit the vast mineral wealth in the Arctic. There were no limits to what two longtime adversaries could achieve, Dmitriev had argued for months: Their rival space industries, which raced one another during the Cold War, could even pursue a joint mission to Mars with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
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