The Iranian Candidate: Trump is Controlled by a Mind Laser, Israeli Donkeys Can Fly, Hasbara Tells Us

I’ll be even here: are their influence mechanisms on the brain that can be deployed? Yes.
But I am also speculating you gotta get fairly close to the target - or have a powerful “electromagnetic pulse” precisely aimed at the Five & Dime Store brain on the current POTUS. Seems the Israelis would have that high tech option before Iran, or Russia, or CHINA! Since I’ve been told by (checks notes) Mike Huckabee that Israel and Jews created nearly everything the USA has technology wise, going back to 1776. (But not slavery…they had nothing to do with that. Absolutely nothing. Say it again until the big lie becomes the truth.)