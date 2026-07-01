Episode 385: The Treasonous Six v. The Steadfast Three

Citizenship Case: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/25-365_4hdj.pdf
Wall Street Apes@WallStreetApes
Almost every major country on earth bans birthright citizenship because they aren’t idiots. Here’s a list of major countries who don’t allow birthright citizenship - China - Germany - United Kingdom - France - Italy - Russia - Japan - India - South Korea - Indonesia - Turkey -
6:05 PM · Jun 30, 2026 · 79.2K Views
263 Replies · 4.43K Reposts · 8.54K Likes
Chris Brunet@chrisbrunet
President Trump's net approval among voters aged 18–29 has seen a 50-point collapse since the start of his second term.
FactPost @factpostnews
Q: What are your plans for the housing affordability bill? Trump: I don't know. It's so unimportant
1:48 AM · Jun 30, 2026 · 19.4K Views
18 Replies · 72 Reposts · 864 Likes
Sense Receptor@SenseReceptor
NEW: Ret. Army Colonel and Trump 1.0 SecDef senior advisor Douglas MacGregor on the October 7 attack on Israel: "It was... allowed to happen... Clearly this was a setup" "why did it take 3 hours for reaction forces to show up and defend the Israeli population?" "The Israelis
7:28 PM · Jun 30, 2026 · 21.5K Views
57 Replies · 591 Reposts · 1.26K Likes
JOKAMRREDPILLZ@JOKAQARMY1
This is how they are disconnecting cars from the internet. 👀
1:15 AM · Jun 30, 2026 · 262K Views
188 Replies · 3.16K Reposts · 11.7K Likes
https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4528780/department-of-war-establishes-new-defense-policy-board/
Wireman@The_Wireman
@FmrRepMTG Our congress is already entirely subverted by israel.
11:20 AM · Jun 30, 2026 · 728 Views
3 Replies · 11 Reposts · 78 Likes