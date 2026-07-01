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JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 385: The Treasonous Six v. The Steadfast Three
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Episode 385: The Treasonous Six v. The Steadfast Three

Chief Traitor watered down citizenship to merely birth somewhere inside US. No investment - domiciling - that shapes one's character and risks that may befall them.
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Jul 01, 2026

Citizenship Case: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/25-365_4hdj.pdf

https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4528780/department-of-war-establishes-new-defense-policy-board/

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