Who Are They? : Banks, Insurance, Central Bankers & Treasury Consensus

Homework: So I ask you, the listener, to go research the Top 10 banks, Top 10 Insurance Companies (in the world), BIS, Fed, ECB and the U.S. Treasury. Explore the top people in each sector - create your own list too - figure that’s around 100 people. Then extrapolate that out to a 1,000. (Link to YT interview)
Which most likely includes the following:
Top 50 Global companies worldwide (CEOs, CFOs) by revenues/assets.
Top 10 NGOs by Assets held.
Top 10 Private Equity Firms.
Top 10 Private Banks.
100 richest people by tangible assets - not merely stock wealth.
Banks by Assets Held
1. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) | China
2. Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) | China
CEO / President: Fu Wanjun
CFO: Liu Jiawang [1]
3. China Construction Bank (CCB) | China
CEO / President: Zhang Yi
CFO: Sheng Liurong [1]
4. Bank of China (BOC) | China
5. JPMorgan Chase
CEO: Jamie Dimon
CFO: Jeremy Barnum [1]
6. Bank of America
CEO: Brian Moynihan
CFO: James P. DeMare [1]
7. HSBC
CEO: Georges Elhedery
CFO: Pam Kaur
8. BNP Paribas | France
CEO: Jean-Laurent Bonnafé
CFO: Lars Machenil [1]
9. Crédit Agricole | France
CEO: Philippe Brassac
CFO: Jérôme Grivet
10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) | Japan
CEO / President: Hiroyuki Kamezawa
CFO: Fumitaka Ando [1]
Central Banks
[ECB] European Central Bank (Executive Board)
The ECB is led by a 6-member Executive Board responsible for managing day-to-day operations and implementing monetary policy. [1, 2]
President: Christine Lagarde
Vice-President: Boris Vujčić
Member (Chief Economist): Philip R. Lane
Member: Piero Cipollone
Member: Frank Elderson
[Federal Reserve] Board of Governors
The U.S. Federal Reserve is directed by a 7-member Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. [1]
Chairman: Kevin Warsh
Vice Chair: Philip N. Jefferson
Vice Chair for Supervision: Michelle W. Bowman
Governor: Michael S. Barr
Governor: Lisa D. Cook
Governor: Jerome H. Powell
[BIS] Bank for International Settlements
The BIS, known as the “central bank of central banks,” is governed by a Board of Directors representing major member nations and executed by a permanent management team. [1, 2]
Chair of the Board of Directors: Fabio Panetta
General Manager: Pablo Hernández de Cos
AUM Leaders
Insurance
Corporations by Revenue
10 Ten Countries by GDP Measurements
Purchasing power parity (PPP) adjusted GDP in current international dollars: This way of comparing nominal GDP adjusts currencies based on what basket of goods could be bought in different countries. It adjusts for the difference in the cost of living among countries.