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Who Are They? : Banks, Insurance, Central Bankers & Treasury Consensus

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Jun 24, 2026

Homework: So I ask you, the listener, to go research the Top 10 banks, Top 10 Insurance Companies (in the world), BIS, Fed, ECB and the U.S. Treasury. Explore the top people in each sector - create your own list too - figure that’s around 100 people. Then extrapolate that out to a 1,000. (Link to YT interview)

Which most likely includes the following:

  • Top 50 Global companies worldwide (CEOs, CFOs) by revenues/assets.

  • Top 10 NGOs by Assets held.

  • Top 10 Private Equity Firms.

  • Top 10 Private Banks.

  • 100 richest people by tangible assets - not merely stock wealth.

Banks by Assets Held

1. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) | China

  • CEO / President: Zhang Shouwen

  • CFO / Senior EVP: Yao Mingde [1, 2]

2. Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) | China

  • CEO / President: Fu Wanjun

  • CFO: Liu Jiawang [1]

3. China Construction Bank (CCB) | China

  • CEO / President: Zhang Yi

  • CFO: Sheng Liurong [1]

4. Bank of China (BOC) | China

  • CEO / President: Zhang Hui

  • CFO: Liu Chenggang [1, 2]

5. JPMorgan Chase

  • CEO: Jamie Dimon

  • CFO: Jeremy Barnum [1]

6. Bank of America

  • CEO: Brian Moynihan

  • CFO: James P. DeMare [1]

7. HSBC

  • CEO: Georges Elhedery

  • CFO: Pam Kaur

8. BNP Paribas | France

  • CEO: Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

  • CFO: Lars Machenil [1]

9. Crédit Agricole | France

  • CEO: Philippe Brassac

  • CFO: Jérôme Grivet

10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) | Japan

  • CEO / President: Hiroyuki Kamezawa

  • CFO: Fumitaka Ando [1]

Central Banks

[ECB] European Central Bank (Executive Board)

The ECB is led by a 6-member Executive Board responsible for managing day-to-day operations and implementing monetary policy. [1, 2]

  • President: Christine Lagarde

  • Vice-President: Boris Vujčić

  • Member (Chief Economist): Philip R. Lane

  • Member: Piero Cipollone

  • Member: Frank Elderson

  • Member: Isabel Schnabel [1, 2]

[Federal Reserve] Board of Governors

The U.S. Federal Reserve is directed by a 7-member Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. [1]

  • Chairman: Kevin Warsh

  • Vice Chair: Philip N. Jefferson

  • Vice Chair for Supervision: Michelle W. Bowman

  • Governor: Michael S. Barr

  • Governor: Lisa D. Cook

  • Governor: Jerome H. Powell

  • Governor: Christopher J. Waller [1, 2]

[BIS] Bank for International Settlements

The BIS, known as the “central bank of central banks,” is governed by a Board of Directors representing major member nations and executed by a permanent management team. [1, 2]

  • Chair of the Board of Directors: Fabio Panetta

  • General Manager: Pablo Hernández de Cos

  • Deputy General Manager: Andréa M. Maechler [1, 2, 3]

AUM Leaders

Insurance

Corporations by Revenue

10 Ten Countries by GDP Measurements

Investopedia

Purchasing power parity (PPP) adjusted GDP in current international dollars: This way of comparing nominal GDP adjusts currencies based on what basket of goods could be bought in different countries. It adjusts for the difference in the cost of living among countries.

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