Who Are They? : Banks, Insurance, Central Bankers & Treasury Consensus

Homework: So I ask you, the listener, to go research the Top 10 banks, Top 10 Insurance Companies (in the world), BIS, Fed, ECB and the U.S. Treasury. Explore the top people in each sector - create your own list too - figure that’s around 100 people. Then extrapolate that out to a 1,000. (Link to YT interview)

Which most likely includes the following:

Top 50 Global companies worldwide (CEOs, CFOs) by revenues/assets.

Top 10 NGOs by Assets held.

Top 10 Private Equity Firms.

Top 10 Private Banks.

100 richest people by tangible assets - not merely stock wealth.

Banks by Assets Held

1. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) | China

CEO / President: Zhang Shouwen

CFO / Senior EVP: Yao Mingde [1, 2]

2. Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) | China

CEO / President: Fu Wanjun

CFO: Liu Jiawang [1]

3. China Construction Bank (CCB) | China

CEO / President: Zhang Yi

CFO: Sheng Liurong [1]

4. Bank of China (BOC) | China

CEO / President: Zhang Hui

CFO: Liu Chenggang [1, 2]

5. JPMorgan Chase

CEO: Jamie Dimon

CFO: Jeremy Barnum [1]

6. Bank of America

CEO: Brian Moynihan

CFO: James P. DeMare [1]

7. HSBC

CEO: Georges Elhedery

CFO: Pam Kaur

8. BNP Paribas | France

CEO: Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

CFO: Lars Machenil [1]

9. Crédit Agricole | France

CEO: Philippe Brassac

CFO: Jérôme Grivet

10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) | Japan

CEO / President: Hiroyuki Kamezawa

CFO: Fumitaka Ando [1]

Central Banks

[ECB] European Central Bank (Executive Board)

The ECB is led by a 6-member Executive Board responsible for managing day-to-day operations and implementing monetary policy. [1, 2]

President : Christine Lagarde

Vice-President : Boris Vujčić

Member (Chief Economist) : Philip R. Lane

Member : Piero Cipollone

Member : Frank Elderson

Member: Isabel Schnabel [1, 2]

[Federal Reserve] Board of Governors

The U.S. Federal Reserve is directed by a 7-member Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. [1]

Chairman : Kevin Warsh

Vice Chair : Philip N. Jefferson

Vice Chair for Supervision : Michelle W. Bowman

Governor : Michael S. Barr

Governor : Lisa D. Cook

Governor : Jerome H. Powell

Governor: Christopher J. Waller [1, 2]

[BIS] Bank for International Settlements

The BIS, known as the “central bank of central banks,” is governed by a Board of Directors representing major member nations and executed by a permanent management team. [1, 2]

Chair of the Board of Directors : Fabio Panetta

General Manager : Pablo Hernández de Cos

Deputy General Manager: Andréa M. Maechler [1, 2, 3]

AUM Leaders

Insurance

Corporations by Revenue

10 Ten Countries by GDP Measurements

Investopedia