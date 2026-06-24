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Chabad , Energy Dominance & the Conspiracy to Control a US President by Neocon Intimidation

I didn’t write this (from Wikipedia).

So Stephen Patrick Lynch incorporated his Monte Valle Offices at Chabad Lubavitch . He donated, well over $400K in total to Trump in 2024, a big portion right after Trump got nicked in the ear. Thereafter, the Nordstream 2 pipeline potential purchaser, met up with Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff (in 2017, listed in the Hunter Biden LNG deals) in Miami (where Lynch is located) to divvy up Ukrainian and ME energy assets in the fall of 2025. Lynch was based out of Russia from at least 1992 to 2019, acquiring Russian distressed energy assets after the fall of the USSR in the early 2000s.

The Lynch Pin to Europe: Energy & Intrigues Jason Powers · March 5, 2025 Patience is a virtue, I am told. The ability to wait out opponents, plan accordingly, and then strike with a deal that shocks and awes, yet solves a host of interconnected problems. Such wins come from great diplomacy: a rarity in the current day as most can’t see much further than irrational blind hatred and festering old harms that no one can ever sol… Read full story

Enter BILLIONAIRE Paul Singer, another member of Chabad Lubavitch, who was at the SAME slice-n-dice up Ukrainian/ME assets meeting. Singer’s Elliot Management is located in Palm Beach and New York City, both places we surely know are, hotbeds of Jewish dominance & the operation of Epstein networks.

Martha’s Vineyard meet up , Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s personal smear lawyer, is mentioned in this article. He’s lived in the Vineyard for a long time. From the Wall Street Journal and Kyiv Post: “Russia handed its only major rare-earth metals producer, the Solikamsk Magnesium Plant, to the state nuclear corporation Rosatom. Mikhail Kovalchuk, brother of Yuri Kovalchuk, sits on Rosatom’s scientific council. Arkady Rotenberg’s construction firm, Stroygazmontazh, previously built parts of the Nord Stream pipelines. But for most other projects listed by the WSJ – including gas fields in the Okhotsk Sea and rare-earth deposits – independent reporters found no direct links to Timchenko, the Rotenbergs or the Kovalchuks. US corporations also listed in quiet contacts The WSJ also described a wider network of quiet outreach involving major US companies and investors: Exxon and billionaire Todd Boehly reportedly looked at buying Lukoil assets.

Trump donor Stephen Lynch asked Washington for permission to bid on Nord Stream 2.

Elliott Investment Management considered purchasing a stake in the TurkStream pipeline.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov visited NASA, Boeing and SpaceX.”

Guess who acquired benefits off toppling Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela?

ELLIOT! ELLIOT! - Maduro, did he get a phone call prior to going to the MCC joint, joining P-Diddy.

Timing is clear too. Just a couple months after the slice & dice energy assets. And closely followed by US-Iranian War for Israeli benefit too - TurkStream dream.

Here’s two tidbits from Paul Singer’s Wiki bio:

But here’s where the Singer connection gets to the meat.

Below is what AI has to say about Paul Singer and Robert Kagan, who wrote a spergery call to take out Trump in late 2023, mentioning Trump’s name 159 times in one article. Kagan’s wife is Victoria Nuland, the Ukrainian obsessed, obese sleazy war pig. William Kristol’s son, son of Irving Kristol, the godfather of Neoconservatism, who is Peter Thiel’s idol and early funder, is Joe Kristol works for Elliot Management; is a Marine Corps vet; and worked as a former staffer for Senator TOM COTTON. Cotton is the chairman of Senate Intelligence Committee and the pusher of Israeli Intel fusion with U.S. Intel in an actual treasonous bill.

That is not noise - its SIGNAL - my peeps.

Isn’t it interesting how the Mangione case (the rando whacking???) alleged hit on a UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson occurs in walking distance of both Elliot Management & Trump Tower?

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Just so we are clear: I am not making direct accusations here.

But something I’ve discovered is: the Neocons never give up their agendas. Jewish Neocons set out to remake the Middle East. We know that - it is not a secret. But we will suggest the 2024 situations regarding our now 47th President were to condition Trump to understand he better get with their program. He was schmoozed and worked over by Bibi’s former campaign consultant (Susie Wiles) and the array of people around Trump are all now after:

Technocracy (all the Silicon Valley people lined up with Trump now.)

Natural resources (hydrocarbons) versus CCP’s (rare Earth metals)

War geography outcomes (the Greater Israel Project)

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Thomas Crooks was not the key participant in July 2024 attempt. The number of shots & lack of investigation - tends towards a government-level conspiracy. Secret Service failures continued on to Mar-a-Lago in September. (Started from the FBI panty raid to Routh’s 12-hour wait for his shot - did Ryan have a priori knowledge of Trump being on the golf course that day? Routh had a least 1 phone that was not his - out of 17 or 18. And the Trump security team didn’t see him at all? One would have to look at his spot - but no one walked by and wondered why this guy was parked/perched on a well-known golf course, tied to Trump, over 12 hours? A very busy area - Palm Beach - and tell me if this wasn’t a bit odd oversight? It’s not luck.)

Gurus or Psychological Gangstas in Disguise?

Both the fellas below were connected to back to Hawaii (home to an understated PSYOP Military installation). Both Ryan and Luigi could be under some sort of control when they “popped” off. But geography matters: Elliot Mgmt.+Trump.

Ryan followed on Twitter the former CEO of Tissue Genesis, Anton Krucky, a trained criminologist from U of Maryland, who then received DOD contracts for his Tissue Genesis company became a big-time Honolulu operator on the land/residence front. Orgenesis (Krucky cashed out of Tissue in the late 2010s) delved into an array of regenerative fields (potentially erectile dysfunction) & has Ursula Vonder Leyen’s hubby on its board.

Ryan followed a McLean-based, CIA Korean analysis/operative Soo Kim that John Bolton - noted neocon, Korean hothead and tied back to Kagan/Nuland through PNAC (Project for a New American Century) - who is also tied to top CIA Korean analyst Sue Mi Terry, the wife Max Boot, another neocon ass hat. Sue Mi got arrested just days after the shooting at Butler, PA for FARA regarding getting gifts off her South Korean positions. The Korean Society is in New York City.

Ryan’s to Elliott Mgmt. Network that is Kristol & Co at PNAC.

Ryan’s geopolitical obsession: Sun-Yoon Lee reviewers match

LUIGI’s medical issues, his back injury, hindered his obvious desire for women as a TINDER account could be an insight into why he snapped. (Medication, motivation, irritation and control of his mind was polluted. The legal system generally suggests this thought. But his final “friends” need more investigation.)

Friends of the 26-year-old told HuffPost and The New York Times that he had suffered from ongoing debilitating back pain that had prevented him from surfing and impaired his romantic life , while a Goodreads account apparently belonging to Mangione reveals he read books about back pain and spine surgery. “He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve. Sometimes he’d be doing well and other times not,” said RJ Martin, the founder of a group house in Honolulu where Mangione had lived. “He knew that dating and being physically intimate with his back condition wasn’t possible . I remember him telling me that, and my heart just breaks.” [ Elliott Management owns a large stake in Match Group - owner of Tinder. Jackie Wexler, who attended U of Penn with Mangione, only befriended him once in Hawaii . Jackie, like Luigi, was into Artificial Intelligence . ] Jackie Wexler Doordash Linkedin 811KB ∙ PDF file Download Download “He got around O‘ahu by bicycle, and even after he moved out of Surfbreak he would walk with Wexler from Magic Island to Surfbreak, located in the penthouse of a building near the Hawai‘i Convention Center.” ““It just makes me sad to think how alone he must feel, ” Wexler said. [She doesn’t mention being his girlfriend or hook up while in Hawaii.]

A Tale of Two Fragile Minds: Ryan & Luigi (Updates) Jason Powers · December 11, 2024 It would be difficult to figure out what exactly went through the minds of two of the more famous current suspects in American History. One can speculate, which is more than even friends of Ryan Wesley Routh or Luigi Mangione are willing, or able to do, despite their once meaningful associations. Those associations, unmentioned, though may prove to be m… Read full story

Gurwinder the Guru

Luigi’s last significant and impactful interaction - recorded 2-hour call - was with Gurwinder Bhogal. Gurwinder has admitted that:

“Now, I have Asperger’s, so I’m a poor judge of social cues.”

Yet….he’s really in high demand for his analysis of human behaviors. Interesting that fact. Continue on - you’ll learn more.

Interestingly enough, considering later Luigi added Asperger’s and (Peter Thiel as well!) in Luigi’s rando social media posts.

Gurwinder also had sporadic Substack posts (see below). Reddit timeline, partial:

May 5, 2024 : Gurwinder & LM have a 2 hour Zoom Call . Believed by Gurwinder to still be in Japan. (Gurwinder Substack)

June 6, 2024 : Retweeted a post quoting Peter Thiel on startups and Asperger’s. (X)

June 6, 2024: Parents sell LM childhood home (Realtor.com) [ STRESSOR]

June 9, 2024: LM & Gurwinder DM about curating social media feed (source)

June 10, 2024 : Retweeted Andrew Huberman’s podcast about mental health and social media . (X)

June 10, 2024 : Gurwinder received L’s last communication—a request to help curate his social media feed. (Gurwinder Substack)

June 18th: Luigi begins his plan….fake ID - an opt out, fail safe? Share August 8th: The Rise of Neotoddlerism was published by Gurwilder. This one paragraph may have landing hard on Mangione’s mind, given his family: The young and privileged are particularly prone to this. They don’t have to worry about money, nor do they have homes or families of their own , so they have nothing to lose, and nothing to conserve . This gives them both the need to find struggles and the luxury to be radical . Gurwinder noted this about Luigi’s philosophical foundation:

Besides Kaczynski, Luigi’s intellectual tastes were relatively normal. Writers he spoke fondly of included Tim Urban, Sam Harris, Yuval Noah Harari, Jonathan Haidt , and Aldous Huxley. His political views were less conventional ; when I asked him if he was voting in the presidential election, he scrunched his nose and said he wasn’t crazy about Trump or Biden, but liked some of the things RFK Jr. was saying.

Gurwinder, describable as a UK-based Humanist, if we timeline him, had this sequence of events in his own writing, in 2024.

(Important Note: He appears on a very popular podcast (Modern Wisdom) in March 2026. He noted - as he has in writings - his multi-linguistic ability as he embedded with a radical and deadliest Muslim extremist group in the UK. He mentions MI-6 casually regarding a Syrian bound bombmaker. He appears to be a pro-Israel Indian based on the first 10 minutes of this podcast & cursory review of his writings. He positions his argument WELL. So I am not saying this without understanding the both sides use of “selective empathy” argument he made in the podcast for those who want to “push” back on. He is very smooth in that regard. Has he ever embedded with radical Jews - to learn from them what they value?)

Luigi is in New York, on December 4th, at the same time as Brian Thompson is speaking at a healthcare conference. Allegedly, Luigi shot and killed Thompson.

Gurwinder writes about the Menendez Brothers, just 3 days later. [Before telling us he talked with Mangione. This seems to be a restart of activity based on his Prism Substack & other places published. {Click on links.}

We cannot know who exactly programmed this people - directly. But the impact seems too close to be merely random. Elliott Management gained a lot. Wonder if US/UK/Israel Intel was involved?

My spidey sense says yes.

Tinder Pic of Luigi off Reddit

Hawaii Psychological Operations is shown.

Other References

https://www.reddit.com/r/LuigiLore/comments/1htdcfs/i_investigated_luigi_mangiones_background_and/