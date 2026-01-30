Physical & Digital Prison: Cell Block City

Link:
Link: Telegraph
https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/labour-opens-door-stalinist-15-180555760.html
The most high-profile example of such a plan is in Oxford, where the council put forward proposals to divide the city into six “15-minute neighbourhoods”.
Under the scheme, drivers would need a residents’ permit that allows 100 days of free travel per year through six traffic filters during operating hours.
Meanwhile, a separate permit allows 25 days of free travel per year through six congestion charge locations during charging hours, and after this, drivers face fines if they travel without the relevant permission.
Greg Smith, shadow transport minister, said: “This is the blueprint for a national rollout. Labour has given the green light for draconian councils like Oxfordshire to police how people live, move and drive, using cameras and fines backed by DVLA data.
The Big Issue propagandists that run cover for the government (& care about homelessness evidently) doing this say:
For some conspiracy theorists, this has come to mean an attack on freedom, arguing that people will be restricted from leaving their homes and forced to live within a 15-minute radius of where they live.
This has been widely debunked.
Nicholas Boys Smith, the chairman of urban planning think tank Create Streets, has written widely on the subject.
He said: “If you live in any neighbourhood built before the 1950s then the chances are you already do live in a place with some or many of the characteristics of a 15-minute city and are able (more or less) to walk to the pub, to the corner shop or to a nearby school. If you are richer, then you are more likely to live in such a place.”
The idea of having everything on your doorstep is even popular on X with some users pushing back against Sharron Davies in particular.
Funders & Founders
HBOS and Government Phoenix funding (2005).
Regional Growth Fund (£4.8m in 2012).
Greater London Authority (£10m for housing projects in 2015).
Partnerships with Aberdeen Standard Investments and Columbia Threadneedle