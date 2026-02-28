DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 362: Tinker, Tailor, Swindler, Epstein
0:00
-1:51:38

Episode 362: Tinker, Tailor, Swindler, Epstein

Like the preeminent novel by John le Carré, Epstein's dealings are a necessity to understanding the current world dilemma and unrestricted warfare that is escalating daily
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Feb 28, 2026

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

Share

Silicon Valley POWERFUL& EPSTEIN: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01749568.pdf

Drop Site News
Epstein, Israel, and the CIA: How the Iran-Contra Planes Landed at Les Wexner's Base
This week, the New York Times awoke from its slumber to publish an extensive investigation on Jeffrey Epstein that purported to put to rest the question of how the man made his money early in his career. In it, the Times dismisses the possibility that Epstein could have worked for or adjacent to intelligence agencies. “Abundant conspiracy theories hold …
Read more
2 months ago · 1102 likes · 27 comments · Ryan Grim, Murtaza Hussain, and Harrison Berger

Reid Hoffman & Ito: https://x.com/kevinnbass/status/2027295118324109593

Image

Aaron Day: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-hijacking-of-bitcoin/

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading DCFPRESS Post! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture