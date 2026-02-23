Episode 360: The War For The Future of Humanity

DCFPRESS 💯 🇺🇸 heritage 🏴🇮🇪@dcfpress
@KathMLee1 @KimWexlerMAJD @angelaronnette @misterchambo @ColonelTowner @SomeBitchIIKnow @kezia_noble @foundring1 @QuiteFranklyTV @JoeUnauthorized @seamusbruner @johnkonrad @AimeeBill2023 @Huff4Congress @sama @BillGates @larryellison @netanyahu They are eagerly (but not always saying it out loud) pushing 4 population reducing policies: war, disease, sterilizing products = anything but life. Then, control mechanisms = CBDC+surveillance+armed AI Robots. Kettling: containment= Move 🏈 by switching from policy 2 policy.🤬
@dcfpress @KimWexlerMAJD @angelaronnette @misterchambo @ColonelTowner @SomeBitchIIKnow @kezia_noble @foundring1 @QuiteFranklyTV @JoeUnauthorized @seamusbruner @johnkonrad @AimeeBill2023 @Huff4Congress @sama @BillGates @larryellison @netanyahu Bunch of damn psychopaths is what we're dealing with. Elon tries to sell it as something great. No. This is what it would be like as someone's slave. They'll take your jobs and promise you a bunch of free shit. He's literally saying Economic and Social Governance without saying
🚨 Look, it isn’t hard to understand why governments around the world are pouring taxpayers’ money and precious energy and water resources into AI. The faster they build AI infrastructure and data control, the faster they can tighten their control on populations that are getting
Technocracy Inc. rejected traditional human nature, treating people as mechanically determined and subject to technical admin. After its expulsion from Columbia University, the Rockefeller Foundation installed a commission to absorb and rebrand the same ideas under elite control.
Joshua Haldeman, Elon Musk's grandfather, was a leading member of Technocracy Inc. which aimed to replace democracy with a continent-wide "Technate" run by engineers. They sought to use control of industry & data to collapse society & force a full reset, seizing permanent power.
@ITMTrading @taylorkenneyitm youtube.com/watch?v=nEBNTA… that seems like a huge operational change. Now, if even 1% goes bad - $1.2T....would it stop at 1%? On the extra?
