Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Munich Message: Shared Designs Towards Western Civilization Rebuilding Off Its Roots
United States wants a strong Europe. But does it want to build off classical ideals? Or insert fringe desires and Marxism into the mix?
Feb 15, 2026
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes