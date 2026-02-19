DCFPRESS Post

Epstein Conspiracy Mix: HELP ME by Trevor Moore plus PIZZA & NEPTUNE LLC

Published Jan 23, 2014 by Comedy Central. Trevor was too spot on...WAY TOO SPOT ON! More on the PIZZA PARRTY & being UAE and FRANCE to MACRON PIPELINE.
Jason Powers
Feb 19, 2026

Just so we know (and scroll down please - plenty of INTEL to glean):

In 2004, Moore's comedy troupe, the Whitest Kids U' Know (WKUK), started a regular engagement at the Lower East Side bar Pianos.[8] The success of WKUK on the internet and in live shows led to an invitation to the 2006 HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen. The troupe won the award for Best Sketch Group and attracted the attention of many Hollywood executives.[8]

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02468225.pdf

NEPTUNE LLC is one of a myriad of companies of JEFFREY EPSTEIN. GENERALLY, at least from my 2014 and 2017 analysis of his financial records, EPSTEIN held only about $100,000 to $200,000 in this particular account. (MORE than I have ever had in any bank account in my entire life by a factor of 5-10x).

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01496646.pdf

