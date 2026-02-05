DCFPRESS Post

Epstein's Obsession: Designer Babies, Genetic Editing & Mengele-Level Evil for PROFIT

Is ZORRO Ranch the HOT SPOT no one dare look at? Why did the FBI avoid it? George Church and Bryan Bishop need to be questioned
Jason Powers
Feb 05, 2026

Bryan Bishop 2019: https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/02/01/239624/the-transhumanist-diy-designer-baby-funded-with-bitcoin/

Bryan Bishop and EPSTEIN were IN DEEP, George Church

Epstein & Babies with Glenn Dubin & Others

Epstein Emailing Bannon About George Church’s Support

https://www.science.org/content/article/i-feel-obligation-be-balanced-noted-biologist-comes-defense-gene-editing-babies

