Episode 83: 38th Parallel

The final backstop and a way to stop the Federal overreach into one’s life is a call for a Constitutional Convention. Some are worried about the outcomes of such Convention and rightly so. We, the people, are facing a CCP monster that has made Communism palatable to people that do not or will not understand the death total extracted from CCP Model under Mao, and now, Xi.

