DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 83: 38th Parallel
0:00
-46:19

Episode 83: 38th Parallel

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Jul 05, 2021

The final backstop and a way to stop the Federal overreach into one’s life is a call for a Constitutional Convention. Some are worried about the outcomes of such Convention and rightly so. We, the people, are facing a CCP monster that has made Communism palatable to people that do not or will not understand the death total extracted from CCP Model under Mao, and now, Xi.
https://www.ntd.com/china-in-focus-july-3-the-ccp-has-infiltrated-every-level-of-american-education-trevor-loudon_636960.html
https://gnews.org/514689/
https://ballotpedia.org/State_representatives
https://www.commoncause.org/resource/u-s-constitution-threatened-as-article-v-convention-movement-nears-success/
https://conventionofstates.com/
https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1412095568537702405?s=20

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture