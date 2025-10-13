Episode 348: 25-Year Confession: My Life Altering Experience Anniversary & the Present

Book: https://www.amazon.com/Legacy-Heart-Spiritual-Advantages-Childhood/dp/0671797840
More Discussion of my Life Story Here - Original PDF
A Manhood Doctrinev2
7.46MB ∙ PDF file
https://www.amazon.com/Manhood-Doctrine-Survival-Ideological-Subversion-ebook/dp/B08CSYHWSR - 2020 Edition as I added in what was going on then.
Operation Virus Book (2025)
https://www.amazon.com/Operation-Virus-Delivering-Communism-United-ebook/dp/B0DTJHL4BK
Time Stamps of Conversation:
:45 - 25-year confession
1:30 - Navy Suicide
3:30 - Kroger CSI LLC Job
4:25 - Jaycees, the Woman & Sabotaging A Life
12:30 - Law (LSAT Test)
15:30 - Emails to Prison
20:30 - Addiction & Drunk
27:10 - Wandering Spirit or Getting Along?
28:30 - Geopolitics & Responsibility
29:35 - Feckless Leadership
30:00 - Agenda 2030
32:15 - Israel & Palestine
36:15 - Dual Loyalties
39:15 - Civilization & Abuse
42:00 - Digital & Warfare
44:30 - Politics of Trump, Smith-Mundt Act
46:00 - Research, Neocons, Who Runs the Country
54:00 - Going to the MOON!
56:30 - The Great Leap Backward
1:00:00 - Powerful Folks
1:04:00 - Critical Thinking
1:06:00 - Last Resorts
1:07:00 - Are We In A Simulation?
1:09:00 - Karl Marx & Adolf Hilter
1:10:00 - Psych! 25 more minutes...
1:11:00 - RICE
1:11:45 - Decentralize media growing spectrum of grifters
1:14:30 - Endgame for all of us
1:15:00 - Homelessness:Wet and Sweat & Jeanette
1:23:45 - The Black Pill & The Last Table of Poker
1:27:00 - AI