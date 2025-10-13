Episode 348: 25-Year Confession: My Life Altering Experience Anniversary & the Present

Book: https://www.amazon.com/Legacy-Heart-Spiritual-Advantages-Childhood/dp/0671797840

Share

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

More Discussion of my Life Story Here - Original PDF

A Manhood Doctrinev2

7.46MB ∙ PDF file

Download

https://www.amazon.com/Manhood-Doctrine-Survival-Ideological-Subversion-ebook/dp/B08CSYHWSR - 2020 Edition as I added in what was going on then.

Operation Virus Book (2025)

https://www.amazon.com/Operation-Virus-Delivering-Communism-United-ebook/dp/B0DTJHL4BK

Time Stamps of Conversation:

:45 - 25-year confession

1:30 - Navy Suicide

3:30 - Kroger CSI LLC Job

4:25 - Jaycees, the Woman & Sabotaging A Life

12:30 - Law (LSAT Test)

15:30 - Emails to Prison

20:30 - Addiction & Drunk

27:10 - Wandering Spirit or Getting Along?

28:30 - Geopolitics & Responsibility

29:35 - Feckless Leadership

30:00 - Agenda 2030

32:15 - Israel & Palestine

36:15 - Dual Loyalties

39:15 - Civilization & Abuse

42:00 - Digital & Warfare

44:30 - Politics of Trump, Smith-Mundt Act

46:00 - Research, Neocons, Who Runs the Country

54:00 - Going to the MOON!

56:30 - The Great Leap Backward

1:00:00 - Powerful Folks

1:04:00 - Critical Thinking

1:06:00 - Last Resorts

1:07:00 - Are We In A Simulation?

1:09:00 - Karl Marx & Adolf Hilter

1:10:00 - Psych! 25 more minutes...

1:11:00 - RICE

1:11:45 - Decentralize media growing spectrum of grifters

1:14:30 - Endgame for all of us

1:15:00 - Homelessness:Wet and Sweat & Jeanette

1:23:45 - The Black Pill & The Last Table of Poker

1:27:00 - AI