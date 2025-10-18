Republicans Give Up Your Rights, Requiring Age Verification in 3 States. UN (um, EU) Carbon Tax. Shipping & Manufacturing - DO IT!

People will keep allowing their elected (um, corrupted) officials to use safety (its for the children! Yeah, like with transgenderism pushed at age 8 or 10 or 12…) to get you to give up control of all your data to access - THE INTERNET!

Think not?

Well, the UK is already doing the CARBON shit, pushing in lockstep DIGITAL ID off illegal migration, then PM Starmer quickly pivoted to a requirement for Digital ID for work, then thereafter: all your hard work will be digitized into (Central Bank Digital Currency). But expect a variable sequence - across the world.

Carbon % - companies are not doing this for the LOLs. Carbon taxes are coming to the entire World.

Texas just opened the gates to digital tyranny. SB2420, a dystopian UK-style online ID law, will soon force Texans to verify their age to access even the most basic online services—marking the first step toward a nationwide Digital ID system. Set to take effect January 1, 2026, the law hides behind “protecting children online,” but experts warn it’s just another Trojan horse for surveillance and mass data collection. Both Apple and Google admit it will require users to surrender personal details just to check the weather or to download an app. It’s the same playbook they’re using in the UK and Australia, where “age assurance” laws quietly morphed into full-blown Digital ID systems controlling access to search engines and everyday online life. Louisiana and Utah are already following the same path under the same false pretext. When asked if he’d repeal the law if elected governor, Texas candidate @DocPeteChambers told us, “Of course I would. More overreach leads to Digital ID controls.”

Digital Laws passed in:

ONTO the Shipping Front: UN CARBON TAX

The UN and others (your European Cousins) are desperate to take over ALL property and TAX the shit out of it. So far, we, the United States, have received a brief reprieve. Others countries (not in Europe) were not down with their hustle.

From John A Conrad V on Twitter (X):

I can’t share the details on how @michaelgwaltz & @SecRubio have, in just a few days, organized the greatest opposition to UN policy since the Cold War and blocked this UN Carbon Tax. I can say it was a knife fight to the end. “I’ve been in this industry for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” one shipping executive told me today. “You just don’t say NO to these guys. It’s unheard of.” It’s unclear who “these guys” are, but I suspect the European families with shipping investments and net wealth that far exceeds Elon’s. Absolutely none of the maritime experts I interviewed early this week thought the US could pull this off. Zero. Massive amounts of money, NGO influence, diplomatic threat and media manipulation were behind this… and the American media (except @gCaptain and Fox News) was dead silent. And yet Trump did it. “That Trump Truth Social post sent shockwaves through the building,” one UN delegate in London told me. “NOBODY expected it. The Secretary General @IMOSecGen looked like a deer in the headlights this morning.” Incredible. Simply incredible work by team Trump and a massive blow to the European deep state who planned to use this tax as a slush fund to plug holes in US Aid funding for globalist NGOs.

This said, the same Mike Lee (Senator from Utah) was against this TAX, yet he is ALL IN for Digital ID. Lee stated this on X:

Oh, it appears that if we resurrected American Shipping (not letting the Chinese or others run the World Shipping game), manufacturing is not without benefits for ALL American Citizens:

The fact that manufacturing is not double or triple (24%) as a percentage of the workforce, reflects a SERIOUS disregard for what matters. The GDP would rise substantially - greater than 1-for-1 (as shown) - and it appears more than half of U.S. patents come from that sector. And this came from McKinsey - who don’t regularly give a damn about anything manufacturing, unless it fuels their profits.

Lastly, We are on this Timeline because the DEBT groans, fraud is epic, and the disaster ahead requires DISTRACTION and a bigger CRISIS. The installation of a Digital “utopia” is not for your benefit, ever. People will plead for though. They always do. The ELITE bankers, asset holders, lawyers, judges, intel, and the corrupt politicians will never relinquish power amassed by lies, cons and wars.

It is not a political ideology thing as much as it is a CONTROL the STUPID MASSES thing. One thing will be seen soon enough:

Who is going to take their digital medicine lying down like a slave. And who is going to get mowed down (via drone or police powers) by the desired digital prison run by your amoral titled betters.

