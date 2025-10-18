DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

4 Star Generals: Gulfstream 5s on Standby

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Oct 18, 2025
Share
Transcript

Can’t run a CIA operation without a GO FAST Plane at your disposable.

Share

Link: https://x.com/notapianokey/status/1979210099941048601

According to AI:

https://x.com/ColonelTowner/status/1979178051746377946

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Powers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture