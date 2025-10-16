DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 349: Anddd it's Gone! Silver...then Gold?
Episode 349: Anddd it's Gone! Silver...then Gold?

Silver Backwardation. The Monetary System you know and love (oh so much), well, the Digital (Monetary Prison) System is gonna REALLY make you wish for those real money days. Got 1965 or older dimes?
Jason Powers
Oct 16, 2025
References

You ain’t seen nothing yet! Popcorn time!

https://x.com/dcfpress/status/1978558581331943463

1965 or less: https://www.gainesvillecoins.com/blog/what-dimes-are-worth-money

