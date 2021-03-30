DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 46: Divide and Conquer and The Great Reset
Jason Powers
Mar 30, 2021

Today’s episode will review the method to get the United States into Crisis that the Great Reset has been lusting for since before Donald Trump came down the escalator in June 2015. From the outset of Wuhan Virus release, the Davos community has been focused on putting the United States on the path to a Centralized state in the image of China.
https://www.weforum.org/partners/#search
https://www.linkedin.com/in/geertvandenbossche/
https://archive.is/PBUI9 - Geert on solving a problem.
https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/covid-vaccine-travel-visa-rules-intl-hnk/index.html
https://clcouncil.org/ --- 2016 launch was delayed by Trump

