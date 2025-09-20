Commiefornia: Vehicle Mileage Tax (AB130)

Share

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1969279316895891725

CA Rep Carl DeMaio: “It comes in the form of a budget bill, Assembly Bill 130, and they slid in a mileage tax, but they call it a vehicle mileage tax, a VMT. You as a driver are not going to be charged the mileage tax directly. They're going to start increasing the cost of housing in California — they're basically saying is that houses create drivers, and drivers therefore should be paying for it”

“But we really don't have the guts now that people like [Carl DeMaio] are out there causing a ruckus about the direct approach to a mileage tax.

Leave a comment

What if we hid it in their mortgage payment?

Do you understand how dishonest, sneaky, corrupt these politicians are?

Are you seeing it now?

They don't want you to know that they're robbing you blind”