UK Sentencing Hearing: Expressing Legitimate Complaints. 2 Years in Prison!

Video Source: https://x.com/RadioGenoa/status/1972141650240852333

Note: One cannot verify who is being punished here. It would seem too often we are given these videos to be enraged. That said, with the crackdown on speech of Katie Hopkins and videos seen of old ladies being harassed by UK’s keystone cops over their presence on the street, that offended a bunch of Muslims that don’t belong in Britain (anymore than a Brit Twit belongs in Middle East), I tend to feel this isn’t staged. Multi-culturism does not work - it only incites wars - but that does pad the bottom lines of bankers. (See the Balkans…what happened around 1914?)

https://x.com/DVATW/status/1972208826771497336

The UK police unhappy at the presence of the Union Jack in Newcastle. If only it had been the Palestinian flag…. - David Vance Tweet

https://x.com/FancFay/status/1972246137089540271

Remember this face girls, if yous are ever in trouble in the town, because this man will turn a blind eye. Never go to him for help, he has proved what he thinks of young girls with this disgusting behavior right here.

https://x.com/Patelindianlion/status/1972141934363005281

