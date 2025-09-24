Note-on-Note Financing: Banks’ Loan Modification Morass Explained

https://x.com/JackFarley96/status/1969134703039922648

A simple file/model. It is more complex than shown…but you get the idea.

Hedge Fund is not liable for anything that goes awry with the underlying asset (home mortgage).

Likely too, the cost to maintain collection rate (or lower delinquencies) will eat into the $3.76M.

Does the Hedge Fund B hire a (LLC Debt Collector) for like $500,000 per year? To spot those delinquencies that can be coerced to pay up ASAP… or keep the status quo?

Chase just wants to buy time and make their bad loans disappear for awhile.

Hedge Fund gets a profit - without a ton of work, if they make sure they can calculate that interest flow and maintain it above cost of interest paid back to Chase.