Note-on-Note Financing: Banks’ Loan Modification Morass Explained

Nothing new under the sun...Note: I am NOT a financial advisor, obviously. (If you know my personal situation, this is clear.)
Jason Powers
Sep 24, 2025
Sources:

https://x.com/JackFarley96/status/1969134703039922648

  • A simple file/model. It is more complex than shown…but you get the idea.

  • Hedge Fund is not liable for anything that goes awry with the underlying asset (home mortgage).

  • Likely too, the cost to maintain collection rate (or lower delinquencies) will eat into the $3.76M.

  • Does the Hedge Fund B hire a (LLC Debt Collector) for like $500,000 per year? To spot those delinquencies that can be coerced to pay up ASAP… or keep the status quo?

  • Chase just wants to buy time and make their bad loans disappear for awhile.

  • Hedge Fund gets a profit - without a ton of work, if they make sure they can calculate that interest flow and maintain it above cost of interest paid back to Chase.

  • https://www.trepp.com/trepptalk/cmbs-delinquency-rate-climbs-again-in-july-2025-multifamily-drives-uptick : remember, some Mortgage Backed Security (MBS) is bound to have a 2-3 sigma deviation from average rate of delinquencies.

