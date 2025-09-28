DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Militant Democracy: Silencing, Then Seizing the Institutions to Maintain Illegal POWER over The People

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Sep 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

https://x.com/listen_2learn/status/1921939445676490805

Militant democracy is the framework that the globalist democracy extremists are using to destroy populists and country first candidates and movements around the world including Trump/MAGA, Germany/AFD, Marine LePen, Bolsonaro/Brazil, Romania, etc. They are willing to destroy democracy to save their democracy. That has played out here since 2017 via bogus impeachments, lawfare, the disinformation industrial complex/censorship, and judicial tyranny. If democracy extremists are not held accountable, they will only become more tyrannical and repressive in their effort to defeat the will of the people. - Listen 2 Learn

Share

SOMETIMES…. (Video) whenever you can’t win with your ideas (all communists and truly fascist regimes think and act this way), just become cheats and cons and lie and contort and imprison the political enemies to your corruption. (That was done and attempted FIRST by the D.C. Uniparty over the total bullshit cooked up through Clinton and BUSH nexus in the 2016 Election Cycle).

Image

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Powers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture