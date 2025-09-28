Militant Democracy: Silencing, Then Seizing the Institutions to Maintain Illegal POWER over The People

https://x.com/listen_2learn/status/1921939445676490805

Militant democracy is the framework that the globalist democracy extremists are using to destroy populists and country first candidates and movements around the world including Trump/MAGA, Germany/AFD, Marine LePen, Bolsonaro/Brazil, Romania, etc. They are willing to destroy democracy to save their democracy. That has played out here since 2017 via bogus impeachments, lawfare, the disinformation industrial complex/censorship, and judicial tyranny. If democracy extremists are not held accountable, they will only become more tyrannical and repressive in their effort to defeat the will of the people. - Listen 2 Learn

SOMETIMES…. (Video) whenever you can’t win with your ideas (all communists and truly fascist regimes think and act this way), just become cheats and cons and lie and contort and imprison the political enemies to your corruption. (That was done and attempted FIRST by the D.C. Uniparty over the total bullshit cooked up through Clinton and BUSH nexus in the 2016 Election Cycle).