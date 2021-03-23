DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 42: Propaganda, Part 1
0:00
-25:35

Episode 42: Propaganda, Part 1

Jason Powers
Mar 23, 2021

Today will do a very brief broadcast on Propaganda, Spinning the Narrative and Framing. While rarely mentioned in the 21st Century, Edward Bernays wrote Propaganda in 1928. His work highly influenced Joseph Goebbels. And today, our billionaire-bought and control MSM outlets are all about propagandizing and ignoring uncomfortable truths.

