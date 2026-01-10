DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 358: Unrestricted Warfare
0:00
-1:10:07

Episode 358: Unrestricted Warfare

Geopolitics is but a Risk Board. READ info compiled...the geopolitical plan I had - involves buying off the scumbags/rebuild relationships/and send out the illegals. It was 50 pages long.
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Jan 10, 2026

Written in November 2024…. just remember this.

Singer & Venezuela & Neocons that HATE TRUMP

