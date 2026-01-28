DCFPRESS Post

Alex Pretti: January 13th Altercation & Blatant Felonious Action

He should have been arrested for damage to the ICE vehicle. 97% facial recognition match. Gun showing in this clip.
Jan 28, 2026

Destruction of federal property (18 U.S.C. § 1361) is a federal crime involving the willful damage or attempted damage of U.S. government-owned, manufactured, or contracted property. Penalties are severe: damage exceeding $1,000 can result in up to 10 years imprisonment, while damage under $1,000 is punishable by up to one year.

The FAILURE to ARREST HIM ironically cost him later on. He was not a peaceful protestor. He was agitated and willing to ESCALATE to property destruction on a moment’s notice.

