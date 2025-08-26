Since I last wrote a significant opinion, analysis or investigation, I have been in a holding pattern. I mentioned the bottom of the barrel position I was pre-selected to work at, which was fine until they decided to run an intel gathering operation on me, collecting data that I have never been required to provide for jobs at 2X-3X the pay rate. After a month of me providing explanations and links to my criminal background and articles to that end, I decided the juice was not worth the squeeze.

I’ve argued that in order to reach out of the abyss in which I sit at present, I would have to consider AI tools as part of that pathway out. The probability of solving 3 rather ordinary issues for most of a certain age – a home, a $100,000/year salary (remember: given inflation since 2018, this is more like $80,000), and a healthy relationship with a member of the opposite sex – ran at far less than 1% success rate given a host of currently afflicting criteria in my pathway. In other words, I am thoroughly fucked to accomplish this.

To that end, I took a deep dive into making AI video/visual content from scratch, with zero prior experience or knowledge, starting off in early July. In August, I wrote 100% a pilot/screenplay for Outside The Agency. The Baywatch/Burn Notice/Mission Impossible thematic show is 90%+ generated with AI prompts, image motion avatars, and backgrounds for scene settings.

The learning curve from Episode 1 at 22 minutes and Episode 2 at 22 minutes, showed a significant upgrade to my estimation. I’d say the content improved by 50%....starting from la score of 50 in Episode 1. Editing plays a significant role, and conversion and enhancement of images and video to properly polish the product. This was all done on free AI generated platforms where Vidnoz AI played the most significant final production role with motion avatars for all the characters.

Going back a bit, I did do a post on solving the homeless crisis, using AI off Twitter. So this has been in my brain for about 4-5 months. Using AI to discuss the implications of AI-Genetic Engineering – Quantum Computing – National Security – Geopolitical Agenda – Transhumanism – would be a breakthrough, if I had support needed to complete this.

The characters I presented in these two episodes are not by accident. For example, James Taggert Overton may be considered the grand conscience of this series. Here is a forthcoming scene I scripted out – he is like a Shakespearian actor delivering a monologue for the audience here.

Today, I watched Andy Roddick interview Andre Agassi. Now, I hear some of you say, “Who the f*ck cares about sports ball? Bread and circuses!”

Yep. You are right. But one started listening, remembering how I did watch some tennis in my lifetime, going back to the late 1970s (on CBS, usually a Saturday) with McEnroe, Conners, Borg through to the 1990s with AGASSI!!!! (Had friendship with a set of twins that played tennis in high school and college that were all about watching and learning about tennis during the early 1990s.)

So what did I learn?

Andre did crystal meth, and was basically forgotten on pro tour for a long spell, falling in rankings down into the 140s. He bottomed out about the same time I did in the late 1990s. I went bankrupt, entered the Navy, screwed up there, and was honorably discharge out in April 1999. Unlike him, in totality, he quickly resurrected his career, and was a changed man by time he got to age 30. Marriage to Steffi Graf helped him, no doubt. Meanwhile, when I hit 30 in 2002, I was sitting in prison over emails to a gal.

I have long been in contemplation about what, if anything, is next in my life. This has been my overwhelming thought process since May of 2025. The five years (2019-2025) prior were not unproductive. Likely, the most productive time ever – in terms of quantity (quality is in the eye of the beholder) of items. Though it wasn’t in industrial engineering – of which my career was truncated in the early 2000s for a decade plus – the reality was: I gave it my best to awaken folks, whether it was 5 people, or 500 people, that viewed my postings to the cataclysm I saw from March 2020 onward.

(My views over these five years are not solely mine. These thoughts adapted, took in information, and still modify, even as the overall master agenda has not deviated in my estimation. The Hegelian dialectic is running hot and straight over your rights and Western Civilization. (See below) The Parasitic Class hits us from all political, social, economic and spiritual angles they can, hoping we finally surrender to the psychological operations and agendas.)

I’ve written well over 1,200 articles during that time between my Substack and dcfpress.com. I’ve recorded 300+ legitimate podcasts (outside of music compilation sets). I published multiple books in excess of 100,000 words and put together 5 long-form feature documentaries (some of which holds up pretty well). And, gathered intel on the most infamous laptop of the 21st century, showing solid, if not overwhelming evidence, of Biden/Chinese maneuvering on 3 export LNG projects held by Glenfarne Group, the Moderna of the LNG export business.

I did intelligence gathering on Ryan Routh and Luigi Mangione that you won’t find anywhere else on the net. There may be even a substantial neoconservative involvement connection – people near John Bolton – that had something to do with Routh’s movements, funding and communications. CIA/intel agent Soo Kim is but one of those oddities to place that kettle to bring to a simmer.

My wishful thinking was to be out of serious problems that came to a boil by late 2022. Since that time, my mind, body and soul has been challenged in ways I don’t always know:

How to express Should one express And given those two, does it even matter?

2024 was a strange year. I met someone personally that help out significantly, but also hamstrung sometimes the very thing one needed to do. I’ve been fighting without the tools to achieve much. Had some folks tell me to seek out new opportunities elsewhere from West Lafayette. So I did the random walk or e-bike if to be fair. But Western World isn’t getting any better.

Certainly not open to hiring someone with some demonstrated talent (as at least twice I’ve had people very well-known to most of my readers, dangle a workable opportunity, only to pull back when they knew full well how poorly positioned I was). This, in ordinary times, would not be as disappointing. But we are NOT in ordinary times.

Especially if: you want someone to fight, take risks, put names out there with evidence, not conjecture or whimsy, and do it all the while wondering where their next meal or bed is coming from, then at least assist them in stabilizing those fundamental things. My benefactor, now gone, did that for quite awhile, and I produced content throughout that time. I acknowledged their support openly.

I’ve applied to plenty of jobs – even jobs where my body (loading trucks) is no longer able to do the task, day in and day out. (I’m not 25. And I have all the aches and conditions that a plus-50 year-old make becoming a high-speed loader at $15-16/hr. a terrible option.)

Jobs are disappearing – across the board – so that recent college graduates that can code (in Python) are stuck with low wage jobs. Those are being axed and hacked away, even tied back to H1B Visas, the imported slaves from India and China that will take a job for ½ the price with sponsoring by a company.

The U.S. first-time home buyer median age is now: 56 years old. I’ve never owned a home. I’ve rented all my life…it took until 2023 before I was ever evicted through legal process at age 50. I put all my belongings out at the dumpster, sans those I could carry in 3 bags. I watched as people picked over my stuff as I left the place on August 1, 2023.

In the final for me: One can’t do what I am doing for very much longer. Fall is coming. I spent the last two months sleeping outside nightly. Had a couple run-ins with the cops, but I was on a public park bench. (Though they told me to be gone by 6AM. So the betters in the neighborhood didn’t see me there.)

Tonight, I am testing the University and the Police to let me stay inside. I might get trespassed, arrested, and lose what little I have left in the process. Oh well.

Yes, I have been rolling the dice in the homeless world – keeping up appearances – hoping for a miracle. I did a shelter for 6 weeks. No case manager worked with me and I did bother them, politely. I applied for nearly 30 jobs in that time and (went to the emergency room twice as well)….not a one came up positive.

But I lost weight. The best thing I can report from May 2025 to the present day.

Miracles though don’t happen in my life. Doesn’t mean I haven’t stumbled into luck now and again. I have. I’ve appreciated those little moments. But nothing life- altering or beyond belief has occurred. (I’ve wished and prayed for better. I did with my mom. She didn’t garner any reprieve. And she deserved so much better than to suffer for 7 months with metastatic brain cancer.)

It is hard to keep faith when so much of what one was, or developed after rejection and loss of freedoms, has went into the garbage. I try to salvage something useful sometimes; but, it is getting harder to do so. I am tired of looking back in my trash can of failures.

Just letting this audience know: how one sacrificed what little one had – I wasn’t living large in 2017, 18, 19 or 2020 – I was getting by and had about 6-9 months of savings. Did I fail the test? Yes.

How many others died during that time? How did their governments fail them?

Who didn’t lose something of themselves? I know I did.

But some just move on – oblivious, it appears – and have a high likelihood to help the government enforce whatever authoritarianism comes about in the next few years. Whether you think that is the case coming about matters not. The measure of it will be in how many traditions, cultures, geographic maps are erased or totally altered in just the next decade.

Charles King wrote in “How Great Powers Fall Apart” in Foreign Affairs in June of 2020:

Powerful states, as well as their inhabitants, tend to be congenital conservatives when it comes to their own futures. The “comfort cult,” as he called it—the tendency in seemingly stable societies to believe “that ‘Reason will prevail’ and that ‘Everything will be all right’”—is seductive. As a result, when a terminal crisis comes, it is likely to be unexpected, confusing, and catastrophic, with the causes so seemingly trivial, the consequences so easily reparable if political leaders would only do the right thing, that no one can quite believe it has come to this.

The United States is the endgame. 250 years is a good run. And we have outside and overt enemies that want us destroyed: as a Constitution, a geographic entity, and some just want us all to downsize to nothingness.

We have certainly brought a lot of this animosity on ourselves. But it is internally, we will ultimately fail. The amount of spite some carry around regarding things occurring well before they were born is truly mind boggling. Add in all the recent newcomers that don’t add value to the land – they certainly can be low-wage replacements for MNCs, and replace those that can’t get by on less, since they’d have to downsize inward with family and strangers alike – and most aliens rather, just apply for more socialism as they enter the land they still are deluded enough to think has plenty to go around.

As long as those here for many generations will now take a whole lot less - and they too (and I know these people pretty well now) - most clearly want much more of everything to be provided by their governments. Which has never been achieved for too long before chaos ends this disastrous path.

This ends in bloody revolutions. And authoritarianism like no one has ever seen in operation before.

The last half century in the United States has seen no middle class growth, only deteriorating conditions, and gutting of the post-war wealth and prosperity for all (1950s-1960s). Wealth transfers upward to the parasitic DC elite since the 1970s. Minimal investment in infrastructure while running trillions in debt (2000s) to fund wars never righteous or won on the battlefield and welfare to corrupt the remaining work ethic of millions (2020s nail in the coffin).

Common people are divided and propagandized into cultural sects while their economics are pulverized into a decaying vat of despair and drudgery. But, they got snazzy cell phones and social media and fantasies to satiate their miseries. Gossip to swallow. Propaganda to regurgitate.

Meanwhile, education has failed millions and taught by middling morons with Marxist mendacity. Law and order is flimsy and feckless. Politicians are puppets to be penetrated at the highest prostituting dollar amount. Nearly anyone with an authoritative title is merely a conduit to Milgram the commoner, to pass down edicts and punish them with psychopathic delight.

Anyways, I have rambled enough for this piece.

I hope you all find some way to cope and make a better from your position of faith.