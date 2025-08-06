I have written about my failures liberally here. I don’t hide what most people will. Recently, my 25-year-ago failures got in the way of my securing a 9-5 (or 2-10 as it were) to wash dishes for White Lodging at $16/hour. I received this offer on July 16th, and as I am still homeless, I was hoping this could be place to turn around my life, once again. (At least begin to repay some folks that put in $50 or $500 towards whatever I needed.)

I listed all my priors - dates, the charge, I even archived this information for them, upon their due diligence in their criminal background check. This though was not “sufficient.” (Even though it is their background check, not mine.) That word “sufficient” was used to critiqued my further upload, upon their request - a written statement - in the PDF attached below.

I shared my blog post about my worst offense, with the situations I experienced along the way, including the 27 months I was incarcerated from April of 2001 to July 2003. Nonetheless, the email I received after filling out all their hiring paperwork, given a tentative start date of late July, and my contingent offer was subject still to this further request:

Hello Jason, You listed admissions on your criminal history addendum, but you did not fully explain the admissions. Please provide (in writing) specific details about the events. Please include dates and be as detailed as possible. Let me know if you have any questions. I am here to help. Thank you, [My emphasis.]

This was in response to sharing significant detailing (if condensed for brevity) of my felony conviction. I didn’t skip on details. In fact, I shared more than sufficient information for a dishwasher job no matter the prestige of the company:

Met woman in Indianapolis Jaycees in February 2000. We were friends until early fall. I fell for her, and was rejected by her for potential dating in October, first personally at her home, then via email with a spiteful edge and threats of police action. At the time, I was a recovering alcoholic and let the rejection rule my life for the next several months. First I was shocked, and reflected that in a suicidal email (October 13th), then I got pissed off at her and wrote a long email letter to her (November 1st), cursing a lot, not only her, but a multitude of other people (father for one) and typical woe-is-me events while getting drunk for the first time in 18 months. This resulted in a restraining order in December 2000. I left Indianapolis and took an industrial engineer job in Middleton, Ohio. (Note: I was interviewing for this position prior to the events in mid-October. One thing didn’t have anything to do with the other.) When I arrived in Ohio, a charge of invasion of privacy (from my tirade written in November 1, 2000) was filed in Indianapolis. By then, I was pretty ashamed and guilty and also bitter and dejected, the mix of irrational emotions, even as I started consulting job for IET, Inc. By April, as the alcoholic in me took over, I tried idiotically to apologize via email. (I have never set eyes on her from October 11, 2000 to this present day, aside from her attendance in court proceedings from 2001 to 2002.) I offered her $10,000 to make this all go away. Prosecutor filed a felonious stalking charge over the numerous emails sent between April 1st and April 30th of 2001. The one in November 2000 was the most vituperate of all the emails. Turned myself in on the invasion of privacy charge on 4/30/2001. Thereafter, spent 10 months in Marion County. Took the plea bargain for 4 years, do 2 years incarcerated, with 2 years of probation. Both parties wrote statements to the court, regarding their positions. Arrived at Westville Correctional on March 27, 2002. Released on July 22, 2003. Completed probation in July 2005.

The PROBABILITY TEST of AI

Now, you’ve heard about my recent travails. The moral of the story: you just keep on plugging away. Or, that’s the easy and understandable analysis of this event. But events have probabilities. I had never had any potential employer and real employer dwell as much on something I did while an alcoholic with narcissistic traits (US Navy told me BOTH those things upon my honorable discharge) after a suicide attempt via pills in March 1999. (I have not drank a drop of alcohol in 2 years. And then, it was part of one beer…I couldn’t stand the taste.)

But now to the present: here are the snippets of my AI chat with Claila chatbot.

CLAILA responses:

The probabilities were estimated; then the AI considered them with stacked barriers. This resulted in a much less than 1% chance of reaching these sort of middle class goals. The HOUSING part of this situation was recently confirmed by Nathan Halberstadt, in a telling graph, showing 30-year-olds who are married and owned homes has declined from over 50% in 1960 to under 15% by 2020.

This leaves aside that I owe significant monies (about $20,000+) on 5 civil judgments (at present) - enough that 15% garnishment would automatically reduce this probability down even further below 1%.

So what does one do when the chances are over 100-to-1 that you can rectify all three, and greater than 20-to-1 to garner a $100K/year job? (Which recent inflation has now made closer to $75,000/year job in buying power, circa 2018. My highest earnings ever were at $85,000 in the late 2010s.) Well, look below:

I am glad you reevaluated correctly....I had the probability at under 1% - .75%, as the union of all three. $100,000 annual income (I also have 5 civil judgments for debts of $20-25,000 + student loans that top $75,000) would be be garnished at about 15% if I am reading details right. TO save $10,000 per year, for a down payment for a house or (tiny home) would take a number of years. Plus it takes about 3-4 years to rebuild a credit score....even if I started tomorrow, would I ever achieve that? Would anyone come into my life that would make it worth all that effort? I also think AI would be the only growth industry I can see.....to cut the slog down to a year or two.

AI has been on my brain since my recent forays to Grand Junction, Colorado to visit a dying friend met during this crazy period in history. She is gone now. And much of what drove my last couple of years intertwined with her personal struggles and pre-existing health issues.

AI is just the next Ponzi scheme. (The GLOBALISTS know and want it to proceed.) And as we know, everyone country (especially Trump’s administration) want to leverage this technology for all sorts of things, mostly bad intent. I know this too.

My reflection on this has result in a new dive into the AI multimedia side. Since late June, I started using all sorts of AI Text-to-Image and Image-to-Video generators, free of course, to see what it will do. I make no claims of expertise, as I am just starting out. But about 40-60 main line sites later, I have my thoughts and outputs evaluated and compiled.

Prompt writing is a skill, an art form in some respects, to get consistent usable outputs.

I also didn’t start with cat videos or extravagant scene prompts. I went the edgy amoral route - in some people’s world view - and well, that’s where the edge is at. And getting close to it, is better than not trying. If you discover my work, fine. But at this point, I am working to build a portfolio before sharing the failures made at the outset. My ego - or whatever you want to call it - can’t take much more critique early on.

Get Busy Dreaming, AI Style

Even though, I can’t fuck up my life any further. Back to prison, sure. I won’t let them keep me alive for long. I’ll just Epstein out.

There is GOD as well. I can pray on it. I can say to myself: “God wouldn’t give you anything you can’t handle.” Or: “Its in God’s time, not yours.” Or: “God will provide.”

I understand these are well-meaning and appropriately stated, but I have lost my will to be a slug that will be submissive and begging for a dishwasher job. After White Lodging’s email asked for more details (after telling me my submission above was “sufficient”), I wrote this, which I am sure was a relief for them:

The odds were always stacked against me. Long prior to my adulthood, there were events discussed, in passing, that one made enough peace with to not further discuss them now. This recent foray into my past, yet again, only confirms there is no hope trying to do things “the standard way”; or the same thing every normie does expecting different (and successful) results.

