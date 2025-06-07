DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3d

Thank you Jason. INteresting on the same day 2 articles about LNG, which should overlap at some point, yours and George's:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/state-sponsorship-the-next-best-thing

and I do not see the cross-section..;( Sorry, must be missing something. ALso when you look at:

https://www.usimportdata.com/blogs/us-lng-exports-by-country-top-exporters

or

https://www.fool.com/investing/stock-market/market-sectors/energy/liquefied-natural-gas-stocks/

or

https://energydigital.com/top10/top-10-lng-companies

there is nowhere Alaska LNG to find... Maybe too small?

Anyway, cars run on LNG are amazing, have a great cost-friendly mileage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Powers and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason Powers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture