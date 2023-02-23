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rjt's avatar
rjt
Feb 23, 2023Edited

I hope that Jia Qi Bao's "Kevin" did not have a surname McCarthy; if you can follow the documents it would be most reassuring to note the names of the players referenced.

We are looking at a seven-dimensional chess match with, at best, a two dimensional ViewMaster(tm).

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FOXFIRE1776
Feb 23, 2023

And yet, the top brains at the FBI for two years couldn't connect one dot in any of the info on that laptop?

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