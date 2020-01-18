Trump in 5 videos. A reflection on his overall consistent positions. Sure, the nations change, but he was always critical, and also, he does realize his failings. That will be seen in Part 2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gGIu9tj7IA – Pies Morgan 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4CqF4hjCGI – BBC 1998
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVsAir5fDbs – Letterman 1987
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8wJc7vHcTs – Larry King 9/1987
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAgJAxkALyc – Rona Barrett 1980
Consistency of Trump Message, Part 1
Jan 18, 2020
Trump in 5 videos. A reflection on his overall consistent positions. Sure, the nations change, but he was always critical, and also, he does realize his failings. That will be seen in Part 2.
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes