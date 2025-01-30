My LNG/Hunter Biden investigative trail has led one all around the continental United States, from New York City to Miami, Florida to Louisiana and Texas and even out west to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Now add: Alaska into that trek.

Earlier this month, Alaska LNG very quietly announced their deal inside of the last breath of the Biden administration. The administration that paused all export LNG deals via executive order back in January 2024. Alaska Gasline Development Corporation made it with Glenfarne Group (aka Glenfarne Energy Transition).

Share

As Alaska Must Read’s Suzanne Downing reported on January 9, 2025:

[Glenfarne] group appears to have raised $4 billion for the $44 billion Alaska LNG project, which would bring North Slope gas to tidewater at Nikiski, where it could be exported to Asian markets. Offtakes would allow gas to be delivered to communities on the Railbelt, from Fairbanks to the Kenai Peninsula. [My Emphasis.]

Who is Glenfarne Group?

A 13-year old private entity headed by Australian Brendan Duval, a former investment banker for the Macquarie Group. Duval has been working since 2015 on low-end “renewable energy” projects in Central & South America while also slowing (and quietly) acquiring LNG Export projects in the United States.

These LNG acquisitions overlapped directly with Hunter Biden’s laptop, his failed CEFC partnership (with the arrest of Patrick Ho and CEFC’s CEO Ye Jianming’s permanent disappearance from this Earth) and the world of high finance and money operations located in New York City, Miami, Houston, Singapore and the Cayman Islands.

One has reported and shown this in some detail - including on Rumble.

Alaska Gets Huntered & Trumped

Must Read Alaska picked up my analysis and work about 2 weeks ago, as Suzanne Downing cited me:

This $44 Billion Dollar Project is expected to flow gas in 2031, at the earliest. It is supported by Trump’s recent executive order that specifically mentioned this Alaska LNG Project being vital to U.S. interests.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and both of Alaska Senators are, of course, on board with this behemoth deal. (Though Lisa Murkowski can’t be scolded enough for directly interfering with Greenland’s sale - a Trump foreign policy negotiation at present - while also wanting $30 billion+ in federal loans. Those are your U.S. Tax dollars.)

Click on Pictures for the PDF report signed off by Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Share

Hunter Biden Gets Paid??? Devon Archer & Traurig

Glenfarne has never completed any deal that has shipped liquified natural gas as of yet. One was told (by a Louisiana insider) Glenfarne is not ready for primetime. This was just about the same time one uncovered Glenfarne’s connections back to CEFC and Hunter’s Laptop.

Glenfarne went through a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) publicly trading cycle from April 2021 through December 2022. Then, shutting down their public trading as per their SEC filings when a required business formation failed. This also ended the visibility into who owns a piece of Glenfarne.

Hunter Biden (allegedly entered a blind Sponsor LLC deal), may still hold a significant percentage of Glenfarne. Thus, he’s could get a benefit - either as a private stockholder or through consulting fees (guised by the deal). One bets a bit of both - as Hunter has no marketable skills.

Share

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

RECENTLY, John Solomon of Just the News confirmed a KEY ASPECT of other Hunter-involved deals: Greenberg & Traurig representation of Devon Archer’s criminal actions.

The bank records show $15 million-worth of initial Wakpamni municipal bonds were transferred out of the Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC bank account, listed under the name of Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer, just days before Biden signed the Burnham employment agreement. This transaction was identified by investigators as part of a wider $60 million fraud scheme for which Archer and several other co-defendants were prosecuted. [My emphasis.]

Leave a comment

Ebook on Amazon