Jimmy Carter's Funeral. Friends close. Enemies - sit there and laugh at their jokes.

From Benjamin Weingarten

Barack Obama's intelligence community apparatus used the Steele dossier to smear Trump as a Russian traitor and lied about it. Barack Obama's law enforcement apparatus spied on the Trump campaign with zero legitimate evidence under guise of the idea that he was a Russian traitor. Barack Obama convened his national security principals the day before the 2016 election was certified to discuss Trump-Russia and stress his NatSec apparatus shouldn't share info with the incoming Trump admin pertaining to Russia. His NSA dashed off an email in the final minutes of his presidency memorializing that meeting while claiming Obama stressed everything be done "by the book." Barack Obama is the man behind Russiagate -- sabotaging and subverting his successor's presidency -- and that should never be forgotten as the alleged crimes committed by the likes of Brennan, Clapper, and Comey once again come to the fore. [My emphasis.]

From the Conservative Treehouse’s aka Last Refuge aka Sundance:

Let's talk about the reality behind this memo, not the presumptions of @bhweingarten On January 2, 2017, in the oval office BHO asked DNI Clapper where the media leaks about the Flynn/Kislyak phone call were coming *from, and what was the situation. [*Sidebar they were coming from Mary McCord] —[SEE BELOW SUBSTACK POST.] On Jan 3, 2017, Clapper went to FBI Director Comey and asked him that question. Comey gave Clapper the "Flynn cuts", rough transcript of the intercepted call from December '16. On Jan 4, 2017, Clapper returned to the White House and in the Oval Office shared the Flynn Cut transcript with BHO, Lisa Monaco and Susan Rice. The trio freaked out. DNI Clapper had stupidly just walked into the Oval Office with direct physical evidence that the BHO administration was capturing the communication of the incoming Trump admin; essentially "spying" on Trump's team. It's not that BHO didn't know it was happening, he did. The problem from the WH legal perspective was the removal of BHO plausible deniability created by Clapper's approach. S Rice, L Monaco and K Ruemmler were politically and legally alarmed. A meeting was urgently called for the next day. Jan 5, 2017, THE MEETING: BHO asked Comey on the record what the FBI was doing (in Comey's mindset he knew Rice/Obama were now manufacturing distance). Comey responded with an explanation of the investigation. BHO then repeated "by the book" 3x. BHO/Rice et al were covering his ass. Comey saw he was being hung out solo. The rest is memorialized in the memo which Rice/Ruemmler wrote thereafter and auto-scheduled to transmit on Jan 20, as they exit. That's the facts!

So, some eight years later, we get at what has been a treasonous piece of history. Below shows how Mary McCord is key operator.

