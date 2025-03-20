Qualifier on Data

Tony Seruga has posted such data analytics before about cell phone locations. He never exposes his methods; or shares the DB collected that he analyzed. So I cannot verify or confirm he is telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Leaving all that aside, it stands to reason who is most willing to make big noise regarding this, are indeed on a quest to destabilize further the United States. As Scott Adams, Dilbert creator, noted recently:

“All they have is, let’s see if we can destroy Republicans by calling them domestic terrorists. Let’s see if we can destroy Trump and his entire family and his entire business. Let’s see if we can destroy everything. Everything they do has this characteristic that it would destroy the country. These are the major things they’re doing. It seems like they don’t have any instinct for survival, and they have a great instinct to destruction.”

Data Analysis from Seruga Tweet

GPS—44% of the devices present had attended 5 or more Kamala Harris rallies, antifa/blm, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests. 92% of those in that 44% were likely from one of these five groups. This is based on each devices proximity to leaders and the paymasters from these groups in the past. Disruption Project Rise & Resist Indivisible Project Troublemakers, and the Democratic Socialists of America. Each receives money from ActBlue and at least three, via USAID. Disruption Project: Legal status is unclear, likely operating illegally. Rise & Resist: 501c4 non-profit Indivisible Project: 501c4 non-profit Troublemakers: Legal status is for profit. Democratic Socialists of America: 501c4 non-profit. Someone in the audience had an archaic cellphone jammer that was effective for maybe 15-20 feet. The arrow [over the LIE] is the approximate location of the jammer based on the rooms dimensions, accuracy within about a half a meter.

These were observed at Harriet Hageman speech, who replaced Liz Cheney, the J6 Committee lead attack dog, allegedly suborned perjury from Cassidy Hutchinson, and of course, is the daughter of war criminal Vice-President Dick Cheney. (Going into Iraq under false pretenses - WMD - that did not exist (or more accurately: never were found in Iraq.)

This is not the only event or disruption ongoing across the country. It appears Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is full throated in taking down Tesla dealerships and making havoc across the country, come March 29th. She tells us this as a member of “the DOGE oversight committee.”

[Above: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt shows the Telsa outrage and onslaught already.]

Jasmine isn’t alone. Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer issued his routine threat to Republicans (like SCOTUS judges in 2020) suggesting they must change their votes. Or else what?

One wishes people would not clip these videos…because it is just selective without providing the entire context. (Even if it is 2 or 3 minutes long - about the time it takes to show the entirety of coherent/incoherent thought.)

Judges Daughters

By now, there is a pattern forming from D.C. Judges and their offspring. Laura Loomer uncovered this pattern with respect to D.C. Chief Judge Boasberg - as one connected Katharine Boasberg into my prior post.

Natalie Winters is actively investigating the same construct. This time Beryl Howell, a former Chief Judge on the same D.C. Circuit, is active in her attachments to far-left Globalist groups supported by your tax dollars.

From Winter’s recent Thread:

The daughter of Anti-DOGE judge Beryl Howell works at a British nonprofit belonging to a USAID-funded group.



She’s worked with organization receiving over $1.3 billion from USAID.



She also attended the 2017 Women’s March with her sister. Alina Rosenfeld is a Principal Consultant for Social Development Direct, a “provider of innovative gender equality and social inclusion consultancy and research.”



It’s part of the Inclusive Futures consortium which states it was “previously funded by USAID until January 2025.” Alina Rosenfeld also worked at OxFam Great Britain and the American Red Cross.



The Red Cross has received $1.2 billion in USAID funds.



Judges and their Whack-a-doodle daughters

Opinion: Color Revolution of 2025 is led by Judges in DC

In 2019 and 2020, the Color Revolution clique was most prominently led by Congress and a host of moles/bureaucrats in D.C. (NSC, FBI, DOJ even under Barr, HHS, NIAID, USAID, CIA, DHS, et.al.) as impeachments and COVID crisis gave convenient cover for them to exploit Trump’s fatal mistake made - declaring a national emergency. That kicked on powers even he barely comprehended.

Meanwhile, several, separate US States used Health administration - a state-controlled power as assigned Constitutionally - sowed the seeds of election destruction for all. Their Governors and Secretaries of State took apart election processes in Pennsylvania, in Wisconsin and Michigan, for instance, using COVID as their cover. It worked. As SCOTUS (Chief Judge Roberts evidently scolded and threatened his associate judges NOT to take up cases) and thus, no standing was given to any challenge brought before them.

George Floyd’s death was a convenient manufactured crisis as the Democrats did not let that go to waste. Nearly 3 dozen perished from the Earth under the inauspicious dealings of “The Summer of Love” that caused over $2 billion in property damages as well.

This time, the motives are exactly the same, but with a twist - get Trump out through impeachment by his own party (by restricting him through unconstitutional judicial orders and forcing him to smack down judges). If he doesn’t, those orders will continue to be issued to restrict his domestic, and even his foreign policy. SCOTUS will not rescue him; or pretend to do him a solid this time - like in 2024, regarding elections. That was to set up this operating case.

The goal is to get Trump to overreach - and use the MEDIA-INTEL-NATIONAL SECURITY COMPLEX to destroy him once and for all. And additionally: to destroy PRESIDENTIAL authority. Because the global agenda requires, and insists, on a weak or non-existent United States and executive branch headed by a single powerful LEADER. We have too many aspirants for global supremacy - the CCP, the WEF, the UN, just internationally - that surely do not want a strong leader.

Neither Speaker Mike Johnson nor Senate Majority Leader John Thune are, in any way, strong leaders either. They too would prefer a weak POTUS. All of DC thrives under a weak and corrupt (to their liking) President of the United States.

As we just likely confirmed, JFK was considered too big of a threat, to too many people and organizations, that as of 1963, were just getting started towards their rise to power. (Watch this entire clip below - several nuggets are buried inside. Comment as to what pops out - as it pertains to funding in this post.)

The pattern was set up immediately after Trump dare broached reducing spending across the agencies, via DOGE’s creation, to reduce the DC/NOVA grift gravy train.

The Judicial Conspiracy is easy to see. The above connections to USAID - now folded under the State Department - along with the capacity building arm of the CIA on foreign soils has panicked groups that receive their largesse off your backs.

But for those that cannot quite picture this, below is a general representation of what is occurring. The number of NGOs runs into the many thousands, as Data republican showed in a fictional account - yet very accurate view - of the NGO monster that seeks to ruin the United States of America.

Note: the unseen is enormous like the iceberg analogy.

