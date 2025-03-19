Legal Networks: Tren de Aragua
This is not all of it...it never is. But high level actors.
My Tweet Research:
https://x.com/LauraLoomer/status/1901828312869347636 - Originator of research into Chief Judge Boasberg (D.C. Court)
Mary McCord mentioning Mark Warner in her Just Security (2024) Piece. Note that McCord is the Amicus for FISA assigned by C.J. (John Roberts).
Tren de Aragua Presence
https://insightcrime.org/es/noticias-crimen-organizado-venezuela/tren-de-aragua/
Did McCord Touch This?
Mark Warner Intel Chair Submission on Censorship on Social Media (Missouri)