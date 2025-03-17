As we found out recently, the D.C. Circuit is filled with haters of U.S. Citizens. Julie Kelly’s posts on Twitter and Substack are replete with examples of judges that made the J6 intelligence operation, ran on Americans, very personal to them. [Chief Judge Boasberg sentencing of Sara Carpenter.]

Especially anyone that dare cross them like Trump is doing, yet again.

These are indeed the times that try men’s souls.

From The Last Refuge:

REMINDER: Do *NOT* look for any help from SCOTUS against any Boasberg rulings. Boasberg knows the compromise within the Supreme Court and holds it like a weapon against Chief Justice John Roberts. Judge Boasberg was appointed to the FISC by Justice Roberts. Boasberg knows the Sheldon Snook [circled] compromise made by Roberts. Boasberg appointed Snook's wife [Russiagate’s Mary McCord] as Amicus because he constructed the FISC defense against their knowledge of fraudulent FISA filings from the DOJ. Boasberg is a close personal friend of Senator Mark Warner [Intel Committee], and has leveraged his authority to protect Warner in multiple cases, including his oversight of the James Wolfe FISA application leak case. Boasberg is at the center of all of it. Because he knows Robert's hidden secret about Snook, Boasberg knows he can operate with a level of protection. This is the way DC operates.

From Snook’s Atlantic Article (the CIA-connected Atlantic), written December 4, 2020:

During my nearly two decades working in the federal judiciary, including five years in the Counselor's Office at the Supreme Court, we hosted hundreds of lawyers, government officials, and jurists from around the world who came to the United States to see firsthand what they considered to be the gold standard of judicial systems. [My emphasis.]

Chief Judge of the D.C. Circuit Boasberg now thwarts Trump’s application of a 225-year plus law placed on the books, regarding Alien Enemies (1798):

An Act Respecting Alien Enemies

SECTION 1. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That whenever there shall be a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion shall be perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States, by any foreign nation or government, and the President of the United States shall make public proclamation of the event, all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being males of the age of fourteen years and upwards, who shall be within the United States, and not actually naturalized, shall be liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured and removed, as alien enemies. And the President of the United States shall be, and he is hereby authorized, in any event, as aforesaid, by his proclamation thereof, or other public act, to direct the conduct to be observed, on the part of the United States, towards the aliens who shall become liable, as aforesaid; the manner and degree of the restraint to which they shall be subject, and in what cases, and upon what security their residence shall be permitted, and to provide for the removal of those, who, not being permitted to reside within the United States, shall refuse or neglect to depart therefrom; and to establish any other regulations which shall be found necessary in the premises and for the public safety: Provided, that aliens resident within the United States, who shall become liable as enemies, in the manner aforesaid, and who shall not be chargeable with actual hostility, or other crime against the public safety, shall be allowed, for the recovery, disposal, and removal of their goods and effects, and for their departure, the full time which is, or shall be stipulated by any treaty, where any shall have been between the United States, and the hostile nation or government, of which they shall be natives, citizens, denizens or subjects: and where no such treaty shall have existed, the President of the United States may ascertain and declare such reasonable time as may be consistent with the public safety, and according to the dictates of humanity and national hospitality. [My emphasis.]

Sean Davis adds further legal grist to the above:

Lest anyone think judicial insurrectionists like Russiagate co-conspirator James Boasberg are plowing new ground with regard to deportation of hostile foreign enemies, they are not. In fact, Boasberg is maliciously violating the law as part of a corrupt conspiracy to seize the powers of the presidency for himself. We know this because the Supreme Court ruled in 1948—long after World War II was over—that the Alien Enemies Act gave the U.S. president absolute authority to detain and deport a German who had been in the U.S. legally since the 1930s. In the case of Ludecke v. Watkins, the Supreme Court ruled explicitly that not only could the president deport legal foreign residents even if they weren’t members of a foreign army, but that the courts had no authority to even review the president’s decision to do so. “The Alien Enemy Act precludes judicial review of the removal order,” the Supreme Court ruled, years after World War II had ended…. [My emphasis.]

Brief Opinion

The prior President, Biden, by the executive authority vested in his office, allowed in millions, some say up to 15 million illegal “aliens.” His executive authority allowed this (see above). Many in Congress could have reflected and cited the Aliens Law and prior precedents - well-known on the books - instead, that legislative body chose to ignore its passage and routine application of it; and refused to impeach that president over lack of “faithful execution of his office” in keeping Americans safe.

Yet now, a well-connected District Court Judge, who has buddies involved directly in an attempted coup on the then 45th President, has placed himself ABOVE THE LAW, nearly as old as the United States Constitution itself.

Do we have a new SCOTUS? One where 100s if not 1000s of judges can decide the President lacks authority to do executive actions to protect, detain, deport and also, downsize the bureaucratic government he has the SOLE POWER to operate under Article II of the U.S. Constitution?

In my prior post, it has long been held that Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy felt the cold breath of intelligence forces (Military Industrial Complex) in their ears. It appears that breath is like a strong hurricane; and the objects in their control are judges; and that those robed lawyers are as flimsy and flighty as the houses that tear apart when such gales blow on their path, harming people, possessions and countries all at once.

What occurs in the next few months, regarding executive power, may ultimately determine the Course of Human Events in ways we have never experience inside our lifetimes.