From two tweets from The Conservative Tree House:

https://x.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1901178249130242433

Do Bondi and Patel know this?

Good question.

Unfortunately, like the overwhelming majority of Americans, the most reasonable answer is no. Why would they know?

They are political appointees traveling a road paved with good intentions that leads to no where. They are not tips of spears in a war against a weaponized govt controlled by the IC, nor do they accept the enemy. They do not accept the enemy. Therefore, they fight shadows.

Why do you think CTH/me spends exhaustive time tearing down the pretenses. As long as we as a nation continue pretending, we cannot break the grip of our abusive system.

The Intelligence Community controls government, all three branches are subservient to them.

How?

"National Security"..... That's why all the shit is hidden, redacted, concealed and forever kept in the dark. The IC controls it all. All roads lead to Langley.

https://x.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1901195139571409169

Look, it's complicated, but not complex.

We accept that USAID was funding left-wing extremism, correct?

We also accept that USAID is a front group for the CIA, correct?

Yet then a disconnect happens.

Yet, for some reason I do not quite understand, people struggle to realize the two points above mean the CIA control domestic political outcomes. The CIA is the entity, the IC silo, controlling politics in the USA, and the resistance to the politics -namely Trump- they do not agree with.

This is why I use the restaurant analogy. The CIA is the back of the house, the kitchen. We hold elections, we change the name of the restaurant. We change the front of the house, the staff, the maître d, we even change the decor (DOGE) and the menu. But the kitchen is the same.

The judicial branch defers to the IC.

The legislative branch is fearful of the IC.

The executive branch is the front of the house, giving the illusion of change, but nothing really changes.

Until the system is changed, totally and radically reformed to remove the power of the IC, then nothing changes.

Repeal the Patriot Act.

Repeal the 17th amendment.

Start repealing the tools that created the problem, and only then do we start to free ourselves from this mess.

Eisenhower warned about it. JFK talked about it. Many more people have inferred it and have skirted on the issue, pretending there was some reform process that could be used.

All of that well-intentioned inaction leads us to this place where we are now; standing jaw-agape wondering what can be done.

Take down the apparatus. Quit being fearful.

Yes, leave us vulnerable to harm, but restore constitutional liberty.

The people who weaponize govt use fear, real or imagined, for their purposes. Take down the national security state.

Disassemble the tools (FISA, NSA Surveillance, DHS, DOJ-NSD) and all the mechanisms in place to give the illusion of security. Ultimately, live a life wrapped in constitutional liberty with the potential for harm always present... but live without the control mechanisms of the IC influencing every facet of life, under the ruse of security.

Find that and you will find the opportunity for freedom.

My Take

This is correct. And we will ultimately have to be the answer. But it will not come without great conflicts ahead. Even civil war is not a zero probability.

The entrenchment in Washington, D.C. is too great. Too engrained into the blood of people who are not competent or convinced at all of their lacking competence. The Dunning-Kruger crowd on both Geopolitics and the Original Intent of the U.S. Constitution is not going to learn how to become stewards of the Freedom and Liberties our Forefathers fought and died for anytime soon, if ever, without pressure, hitherto unapplied as of yet.

Too many in D.C. are incapable of change or too incentivized to not stay as corrupt and criminal as they present themselves to the majority of Americans. Their mode of operation tied to IC (by deference or threat) isn’t going to allow the common man from Dayton, OH to Grand Junction, CO, and all points beyond, to push them to make proper Constitutional adjustments - logical and needed as these are on their face.

Many Americans, even those lukewarm or indifferent to Trump, know something is seriously amiss. But they can’t root cause it like CTH above - or dare to question it too loudly amongst their cohorts. Their social status, their job and career is still tied to being not too “radical” or “extreme” even as: bathrooms are no longer “binary” and their kids are no longer considered their responsibility, but just clay molded by legislation and administration from Marxist-crats with an agenda to make your child their property.

One too sees the judicial and legislative overreach done from California to D.C. clearly. This ties back to the IC community’s radical takes as uncovered by Chris Rufo.

(D.C. leads the country in LGBTQ+ people - around 1 in 7 (14.5%) call themselves this in 2025. Roman Empire echoes are not unfounded here.)

Link: https://x.com/realchrisrufo/status/1894064757142937904

Radical Chats in the IC Community

Back, before I was born, in those 1960s, everyone questioned: THE MAN.

THE MAN was anyone over 35 connected to the burgeoning power structure in America. Then, the liberals of that day were frightened and fuming mad at the power conservatives in their suits and ties running the country headlong into another war, secretively or openly (Vietnam). Course the CIA was intensely Psy-Oping those little liberals from Gloria Steinem to Timothy Leary, getting their MK ULTRA on.

Now, some sixty plus years later, those old liberals are in your Congress, on the Judicial benches, at your law firms, along with their Marxist protégés. Major metros represented by Pelosi or Barbara Lee should have fired these old sociopaths 2 or 4 years into their term of office. Judges, appointed for life, do disrespect to minimizing harms to U.S. citizens while maximizing unearned “civil rights” to alien criminals that are daily threats to common people. Law firms complain as Trump lawfully pulled their security clearances. A Top Secret/SCI is a PRIVILEGE not a CIVIL RIGHT. Pulled due to actions taken by their lawyers against him. Whether Perkins Coie, Paul Weiss or Covington & Burling, these legal minions chose to make a sitting President a target - and colluded with the IC community to achieve it.

Trump’s current AG, Pam Bondi, has earned criticism rightly. Pulling a stunt regarding the Epstein Files made it easy to dismiss her work immediately. Kash Patel must also know - he’s on the clock. We appreciate arresting gang bangers and drug lords around the country. We do.

But its the criminals in D.C. that are going to be your greatest challenge.

Realize that the American Public - at least those of us aware of the crisis and conflicts ongoing, foreign and domestic - are looking for results that will shock and awe the World.

That was done in 1776.

Time to repeat that ‘Shot Heard Round the World’ for our 250th Anniversary.