Reference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"

Share this postDCFPRESS PostReference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript8Share this postDCFPRESS PostReference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore53Reference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"Jason PowersJan 07, 20258Share this postDCFPRESS PostReference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore53ShareTranscriptLink: https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1875357688626131289SubscribeShareLeave a commentThe Labyrinth Connects New ARPA-H Director to a Big DiseaseJason Powers·October 2, 2022[Edited 12/17/2024. clean up for clarity, more links, video embeds.]Read full storyMore on the links to In-Q-Tel, DARPA, and IARPA.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postDCFPRESS PostReference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJASON T POWERS's showPolitics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJason PowersRecent EpisodesReference: "Stakeholder Capitalism"Jan 6 • Jason PowersEpisode 311: Revolution & Evolution Away from Manufactured ChaosJan 4 • Jason PowersDigital Money Control Mix: You Are Carbon They Want to Eliminate!Dec 31, 2024 • Jason PowersKarmageddon, Musk: Can We Handle the Truth?Dec 31, 2024 • Jason PowersEpisode 310: Elon Musk F*cked Himself Over H1BDec 28, 2024 • Jason PowersDHS Mayorkas: 2 minutes of deflection, minimization & abdication of responsibilityDec 23, 2024 • Jason PowersSOS Tony Blinken appears at Council on Foreign RelationsDec 20, 2024 • Jason Powers
Share this post