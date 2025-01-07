Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
3

Reference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"

Jason Powers
Jan 07, 2025
5
3
Share
Transcript

Link: https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1875357688626131289

Share

Leave a comment

The Labyrinth Connects New ARPA-H Director to a Big Disease

Jason Powers
·
October 2, 2022
The Labyrinth Connects New ARPA-H Director to a Big Disease

[Edited 12/17/2024. clean up for clarity, more links, video embeds.]

Read full story

More on the links to In-Q-Tel, DARPA, and IARPA.

Discussion about this podcast

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jason Powers
Recent Episodes
Reference: "Stakeholder Capitalism"
  Jason Powers
Episode 311: Revolution & Evolution Away from Manufactured Chaos
  Jason Powers
Digital Money Control Mix: You Are Carbon They Want to Eliminate!
  Jason Powers
Karmageddon, Musk: Can We Handle the Truth?
  Jason Powers
Episode 310: Elon Musk F*cked Himself Over H1B
  Jason Powers
DHS Mayorkas: 2 minutes of deflection, minimization & abdication of responsibility
  Jason Powers
SOS Tony Blinken appears at Council on Foreign Relations
  Jason Powers