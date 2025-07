Sources and Included Audio:

https://rumble.com/v6vwqe2-matt-gaetz-on-the-epstein-situation.html - Opening

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leon_Black

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_A._Engelmayer (Notable history)

Share

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

https://corbettreport.com/interview-1484-ripple-effect-roundtable-on-epstein-9-11/ From October 2019….

Correction: Jes Staley was at Barclays not Bank of America.

Leave a comment

Share

This was done on the overlap back to Dominion Voting….snippet is not long.