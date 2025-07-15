DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 336: 4th Turning History, Part 1
Episode 336: 4th Turning History, Part 1

History during the recent turnings (1924-2033)
Jason Powers
Jul 15, 2025
https://www.amazon.com/Fourth-Turning-American-Prophecy-Rendezvous/dp/0767900464

4th turning stages to Crisis

  • 1924-1945 - Crisis: Depression/Cult of Personality/World War/ISMs rule

  • 1946-1967 - High: Economic Wealth and Prosperity/Institutions High

  • 1968-1989 - Awakening: End of the Cold War/ Individualism Reasserted

  • 1990-2011 - Unraveling: Costly Wars, Welfare Expanded, Corrupting Systems

  • 2012-2033 - New Crisis Phase: World Debt/End of Monetary System/Technology Valued over humans/New WAR design & techniques/ Institutions Feared and Corrupted/New WORLD ORDER/WAR/Depopulation

Podcasts Included, Part 1

https://corbettreport.com/meet-allen-dulles-fascist-spymaster-2015/

https://rumble.com/v6s0dft-who-controls-america-dr.-jack-kruse-exposes-the-real-power-structure.html

https://corbettreport.com/alqaeda/

