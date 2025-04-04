Share

One has to admire the spunk and pluck of Laura Loomer. One does not have to agree with her on policy or certain tactics; as certainly, one can DIG into her past (smear the messenger) to downplay and dismiss verifiable information that is open source and easily known. This is to deflect off the subject and create multiple vectors of doubt even as SHE in serving the President of the United States with actual HARD DATA.

Thus, the National Security Council should not be populated with holdovers that have “friends” or “working peers” that were key adversaries and well-paid or financed liars to the American Public about the very REAL HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP. Said laptop housed hundreds of unprosecuted crimes regarding FARA violations, trafficking women (the Mann Act), and potentially: acts to be labeled as treasonous.

Hunter got a pardon from January 1, 2014 to December 1, 2024, covering a span of time so egregious that it incorporates the dealings this author has uncovered outside of the Laptop emails (3/17/2019) and during the Biden administration proper. What was Hunter doing from January 20, 2021 to December 2024?

So when Laura Loomer talks, or writes, people’s minds should perk up - as she brings the receipts.

From her “devastating" takedown of Dana Bash of CNN in one TWEET:

It is highly unethical of you to be assassinating my character as a result of my opposition research presented to @potus , when Dana herself has a direct conflict of interest, preventing her from being honest in her reporting today. Why are you not disclosing your conflict of interest?

Ivan Kanapathy was selected to work under NSC Director @MikeWaltz47 as the NSC Director for Asia, where he is responsible for crafting the Trump administration’s approach to China and Taiwan. This is a top position at NSC, with direct proximity to President Trump. Where was Kanapathy before he started working at NSC?

Well, 2 months ago, he worked with former CIA officials and Democrat Trump haters Mike Morrell and Leon Panetta at Beacon Global Strategies where Kanapathy was the Senior Vice President of Beacon Global Strategies. If those names Morell and Panetta sound familiar, it’s because they are 2 of the 51 spies who lied in an infamous intel letter in October 2020 where they, and 49 other US intel officials, falsely and deceptively penned a letter in which they said Hunter Biden’s laptop was a “Russian disinformation operation.” Share

Up until 2 months ago, Ivan Kanapathy, was the Senior Vice President of Beacon Global Strategies. Jeremy Bash THE EX HUSBAND OF CNN HOST @DanaBashCNN is the current Managing Director of Beacon Global Strategies. Kanapathy and Bash worked together.

Now, Kanapathy is in a top level position under @MikeWaltz47 at the NSC, despite working alongside treasonous intel officials who broke their code of professional ethics by using their security clearances to fabricate a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop to interfere in the 2020 election as a way to help Joe Biden.

Why would Kanapathy willingly work alongside these intel officials all while everyone was aware for YEARS of their inappropriate conduct and abuse of power? This is why many of Kanapathy’s colleagues at Beacon Global Strategies had their security clearances revoked by President @realDonaldTrump!

Bash was the chief of staff at the Central Intelligence Agency (2009–2011) and the U.S. Department of Defense (2011–2013) under Barack Obama. He worked as a senior advisor to Leon Panetta in both roles. His security clearance was also stripped by President Trump, as one of the 51 intel agents who signed the 2020 letter, declaring Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation” as a CIA plot to help Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump during the Presidential debate when Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal erupted during the 2020 Presidential campaign.

At least four of the letter’s signatories, former deputy CIA director Michael Morell, former CIA senior Inspector General David Buckley, CIA official Jeremy Bash and former National Security Agency official Richard Ledgett were active CIA contractors at the time they signed the letter. Jeremy Bash is the ex husband of CNN anchor @DanaBashCNN.

How the hell did Ivan Kanapathy get through vetting??? He was working with Jeremy Bash, Mike Morell and Leon Panetta just 2 months ago!

No wonder why Dana Bash is crying about me today.

Share

How does one get through vetting? Well there is an definitive answer (at least for lesser lights) that I provided to Laura in a tweet thread on March 29th, seemingly years ago in our current 5th generation war.

And that is the ROOT CAUSE to many a vetting issue STILL.

Vetting Agency for Top Secret/SCI

DCSA {Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency} is “The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency is a federal security and defense agency of the United States Department of Defense that reports to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.” This agency does all the general vetting for security clearances for those in sensitive roles throughout the U.S. government and military contractors.

To get any clearance, one must fill out an SF-86 form - its government, so the form is enormous (136 pages with all sorts of information to truthfully provide) - that will be scrutinized closely by people inside the DCSA and handed off to various other agencies (as DSCA notes 100+ federal entities) to check out all the details one provides.

Sf86 Revision092817 7.61MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

So who operates this agency? Well, I am glad you asked! Here are some details.

Each is a holdover from the prior Biden administration, and the ghosts of administrations past. David’s Bio. Daniel’s Bio.

Security Leadership at DCSA

Ellen is a careerist bureaucrat. One can see that in her PDF bio. She is in charge of the day-to-day operations. David and Daniel are also long-term people whose devotion to the evolving mission under President Trump has to be questioned. At least, a little bit.

Buy me a coffee!

Amazon - deepcenter05@protonmail.com

Who inside this agency is giving blessings for TOP SECRET clearances? In the Biden Administration, Sam Britton had to clear to top secret (this site shows rather ordinary jobs with Secret & Top Secret Clearance routinely sought for much less visible roles); and “Sam I BE FLUID” later stole luggage at an airport.

How did that happen?

The Media-Intel community (these people are working hand and glove), they want this as a question tied to a “loyalty oath.” This is smearing and propaganda tactic to feed their brainwashed masses - echoes of Hitler, et.al.

No. It is not about swearing allegiance to Trump - or The Party - as was done in Germany; and is done in China to the CCP. This is the CCP oath from The China Daily (2010):

It is my will to join the Communist Party of China, uphold the Party's program, observe the provisions of the Party Constitution, fulfill a Party member's duties, carry out the Party's decisions, strictly observe Party discipline, guard Party secrets, be loyal to the Party, work hard, fight for communism throughout my life, be ready at all times to sacrifice my all for the Party and the people, and never betray the Party. [My emphasis.]

The rational idea here is: that one has to comply to executive oversight and follow through on commands from the top, also known as, orders. This is a free will exercise. If you do not agree, you leave your post. It is that simple.

Yes, you lose your job. Your retirement package for unmet service time. Your perks. Your Secret Clearance! AH!

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

That’s the issue.

In recent decades, probably the last 60 plus years, the secret clearance has been so abused by its holders - for military contracting to advisory board seats - as to be held by adversaries of the current administration’s foreign and domestic policies.

These clearances, for decades, were rarely, if ever, revoked. Trump had the ability to revoke them - he had it in his first administration, as do ALL US Presidents - but didn’t or was not properly advised to his authority to do it.

These “clearance” people operate in the background - for private companies and military behemoths - or as Laura showed, Beacon Global Strategies, to run their own initiatives that thwart U.S. foreign policy desires under Trump.

FULL CIRCLE - HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP

As noted, Biden’s Laptop provided links to intel and was protected by intel. Marco Polo (Garrett Zeigler) just won an award for their hard work on the crimes discovered, if all of them are now pardoned. Kudos.

One of those names - not included in Zeigler’s reporting in the main - was R. James Woolsey, former Director of the CIA under Clinton. Woolsey is connected to Magnolia LNG; and in late July 2019, attached directly to a Titanium company in Ukraine, VELTA, with First Wall Street Capital’s CEO Glenn Myles, also a friend of Bill Clinton and Michael Milken.

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

Titanium in Ukraine is a KEY Mineral deposit - and is on the radar with respect to closing out of the Ukraine-Russia war. The Washington Post attempts to downplay the minerals in Ukraine, especially titanium, even though it is mentioned a dozen times in a relatively short piece:

“Ukrainian officials have said that up to 20 percent of the world’s supply of titanium is in Ukraine’s earth, though other estimates are far lower. Turning Ukraine’s large deposits of minerals such as ilmenite, a titanium-iron oxide, into “titanium sponge,” the first stage in making the metal, requires intensive and expensive methods — and only then can it be combined into valuable alloys.

Woolsey was named in the Tony Bobulinski text messages, along with Steve Witkoff, during the fall out between Hunter and his cohorts in July 2017. It was the 10% for the Big Guy mention that got all the attention. But as I dove into, there is, and still stands to be a much larger export LNG play at stake.

And most recently, U.S. National Security is at the heart of that, concerning partners Glenfarne Energy Transition and Alaska LNG. Prior Alaska Governor, William Walker, made a deal to hand over Alaska LNG to a CCP company!

So if I can find this all out, so can those that VET people for top National Security positions. For I, do not possess any notable resources - a staff for instance - or anything but 2 old laptops (one now 12 years old) and search engines that hide as much as they will reveal. (Granted, I made significant use of Marco Polo’s laptop email search engine. I still have most of the original emails downloaded from a different ‘intel’ source.)

Leave a comment