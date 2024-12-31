Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
1

Karmageddon, Musk: Can We Handle the Truth?

We all need to review who are 'influencers' are. One is not immune. No one is perfect. Never meet someone you think is a certain way based on their public persona.
Jason Powers
Dec 31, 2024
3
1
Share
Transcript

LINKS TO SOURCES

Share

The Reese Report
Elon, X, and the Epitome of a Front Man
Elon Musk announced over a year ago that he planned to convert Twitter into an everything app like China’s WeChat. An app to do everything including online banking and finance…
Read more
a year ago · 280 likes · 164 comments · Greg Reese

https://x.com/KadimovEmil/status/1873062277232115838

https://x.com/JessicaLBurbank/status/1873038393153871874

https://x.com/SaiKate108/status/1873911092499599608

Iyah May's Karmageddon full song:

A Few Good Men:

Leave a comment

Discussion about this podcast

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jason Powers
Recent Episodes
Reference: CIA, In-Q-Tel mRNA "Vaccines"
  Jason Powers
Reference: "Stakeholder Capitalism"
  Jason Powers
Episode 311: Revolution & Evolution Away from Manufactured Chaos
  Jason Powers
Digital Money Control Mix: You Are Carbon They Want to Eliminate!
  Jason Powers
Episode 310: Elon Musk F*cked Himself Over H1B
  Jason Powers
DHS Mayorkas: 2 minutes of deflection, minimization & abdication of responsibility
  Jason Powers
SOS Tony Blinken appears at Council on Foreign Relations
  Jason Powers