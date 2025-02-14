ITS A DOGE WORLD!

Link: https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1890212819867505101

One can appreciate what we all felt was an easy statement to support from our life experiences:

This by the way has been exhorted in many books written over the decades – across the political spectrum – that are replete with examples of government waste, fraud and abuse. Rand Paul put out his Festivus Wasteful Spending list yearly (2024). [Click the pic for the report.]

Festivus Report 2024 2.42MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Yet, until Trump came back from near death (yes, lefties you can smirk here), nothing of particularly importance was done to stop the simple act of NOT SPENDING money we actually don’t have – but can magically create through electronically printing more currency issuance into thin air. The size and breath of government was substantial topic of a book I wrote in under 2 months in late 2022. (Vox Clamantis In Deserto Declaratio: A Declaration for a New American Liberty. This is a slightly updated version of that. I wanted retribution for what has been done to all of us.)

It’s a DOGE WORLD!

You are now living in it…

