Episode 329: The Big Lies & the Big Truths

House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha: Queen Victoria in Coburg in April 1894 reunited with all her extended family, ranging from Nicholas II (soon-to-be tsar of Russia in the same year) to the Kaiser Wilhelm II and other relatives of the House.

He wasn't a traitor… per say. He was just inconvenient to the plan.

Leslie Groves: Head of the Manhattan Engineer District (MED)

William Shockley, American Physicist (Shockley Labs)

https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Journals/Military-Review/English-Edition-Archives/March-April-2018/McIntyre-Implacable-Foes/

Mid-20th Century MIC Growth & Money Control

Shockley at Bell Laboratories invented the transistor. Shockley certainly would have known Groves’ name - as he was providing analysis to potential Japanese invasion operations that Groves’ atomic bomb was calculated to avert the necessity of doing. Groves & Shockley both tie to the enormous growth of the military and technology industrial complex (MIC) significantly by 1958, the start of ARPA.

Add in the Dulles clan - including the overlooked sister, Eleanor Lansing Dulles.

Eleanor’s work from Wikipedia coincides with brothers Dulles war work in intel and recruitment of physicists:

“Her first position was at the Social Security Board, where she studied the economic aspects of financing the Social Security program. In April 1942, she transferred to the Board of Economic Warfare where she spent five months studying various types of international economic matters. In September 1942, she joined the Department of State, where she worked, aside from a short stint at the Department of Commerce, for almost twenty years, beginning as an Economic Officer in the Division of Postwar Planning. She helped determine the U.S. position on international financial cooperation and participated in the Bretton Woods Conference of 1944 at which the International Monetary Fund and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development were established.”

Meyer Lansky

