Mike Benz has spent a lot of time pointing out that USAID - which is not a AID program - but the United States Agency for International Development - operates as the primary funding conduit for the U.S. State Department’s destabilization programs and the CIA color revolution (rent-a-riot) tactics to make sure that countries around the world DO what Washington, D.C. desires always. Which I aptly call the Global Imperialistic Military Adventure Plan (GI MAP) in my book: Operation Virus, released just last week.

So as not to bore you, I will show through a few graphics the layers of this and the FEDSURRECTION being planned.

Marches and Design of Messaging to ID Leakers

The Federal Reserve is controlled by those behemoth banks. Treasury Department creates BONDS that cycles through the banks (and their open auctions of those BONDS to national and international holders of US DEBT) to create more currency out of thin air.

That currency was created by a signal sent at the request of/by Congress (off an approved spending bill signed by the President) to fund spending: that includes every pork barrel “aid” idea on God’s green earth and into Outer Space. The President does hold power to rescind spending - request cancellation - and Congress can override that decision if they so choose.

USAID is one of many agencies (some 430 agencies) that get a piece of the action out of the US Fiscal Spending trough that runs through 15 Departments that now compromise the Executive Branch. The U.S. President is the head executive - the CEO - of ALL these DEPARTMENTS and sub-agencies. These agency employees are tasked to follow his/her orders.

If they do not follow those orders, they can sue for cause and/or just resign. But disobeying orders is NOT like any other business or organization. This comes from the fact that if you conspire to overthrow the U.S. government - you can be charged with serious crimes up to treason. Yet, the people in these agencies have not got it in their rational heads that if they disobey executive orders issued, they can be arrested, and thereafter, prosecuted.

These people (in Agencies) are NOT elected U.S. legislators or Article III judges, who are considered co-equal branches in our U.S. Constitution. The people in these branches have legal means at their disposal (impeachment by 2/3 vote) to remove a sitting U.S. President and injunctions of executive orders off legal motions filed.

There is PROCESS laid out to do this in the U.S. Constitution. The Founders FORESAW that need.

Those employed at Agencies are NOT SPECIAL OR UNIQUE as others can be found to do their tasks. These people are not co-equal by their existence in the Executive Branch, but are subordinate members inside the Executive Branch. Many have seen their conspiratorial posts - devising plans - and this is not the first time.

The current methods of certain actors to thwart Executive Power (including Treasury Department ACCESS by an agent of the President) is not something to be dismissed. One may dislike the agent sent or his access of sensitive information. I speak of Elon Musk and DOGE - and this author does not like him (or own stock or buy his cars or technology), but the 47th President is allowed the pick of their agents. (As God surely knows the prior U.S. President was gleefully allowed to push the country into fiscal insanity - thanks to an ever willing Congress. But where was the pushback? That came from the BALLOT BOX. The new-elected President was a key changeover.)

Seems this occurred on Biden’s watch. What was done for a corrective action? If ONE has a problem with Elon’s access (I’ve heard he’s an agent of China) then where was that concern when this occurred? A SIGNIFICANTLY WORSE example. We KNOW ELON is accessing - we can ask for an audit trail of everything DOGE touches. Can’t do that with the Chinese?

Isn’t it uniquely odd that certain people (who sit so close to the money spigot), are so freaked by others coming in an examining who exactly that money spigot poured so frequently towards. And that includes members of both political parties and all the the U.S. Agencies that have operated that way for the as long as one has been alive, going on 53 years. (Then our U.S. debt was under $1 trillion dollars.)

Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it discuss an “Agency” (de facto, a 4th branch) as having any such status. These people in those Congressionally created sub-agencies headed by the Chief Executive (the President) have seriously miscalculated their importance in our government’s framing.

Back to USAID. (Above Infographic from Operation Virus Book)

Some have pointed out USAID’s role can be exploited by bad actors - by:

Phantom Projects: Funding non-existent or ineffective programs. Over-invoicing: Inflating project costs to siphon funds. Favoritism: Allocating funds to politically aligned organizations. Kickbacks: Diverting funds back to officials or donors in exchange for contracts. Misreporting Outcomes: Exaggerating success metrics to justify continued funding. Personal Gains: Using funds for salaries, luxury expenses, or non-related activities. Double Dipping: Securing funds from multiple sources for the same project. Exporting Ideologies: Using aid to enforce specific political or cultural agendas. - https://x.com/arslanu2/status/1886319895278670085

One stated in Operation Virus (page 98), tying into Neocons Victoria Nuland (at the NED, formerly of US State) and Bill Kristol (grifter off institutes):

While China sputtered through its Maoist chaos, the neoliberal world order played geopolitical chess for profit and political ends. During the post-WWII years, opposing political forces in the United States criticized (rightly) the subduing of communism often through morally-destructive world policing and consistent and costly interventions into other nation-state affairs while using rogue Intel and the military apparatuses. The Domino Theory of communist takeover justified much, a “myopic prism”; but along the way, many bad actors and actions, erased the geopolitical good with atrocities committed by international profiteers working to spread democracy.[i] What once spawned significant political movements against the Vietnam War (infiltrated by COINTELPRO activities[ii]) and noted military forays into third-world locales, ultimately grew to a whimpering and ineffective silence by the time 9/11 occurred. The lack of outrage was exploited to install a domestically-targeted surveillance state under the guise of the PATRIOT Act.[iii] (William Binney, a director at the NSA and whistleblower, warned of this danger to his credit. Nothing stopped the PATRIOT Act.) The political opponents of world policing are never among: the Globalist Elite (GP), the billionaires, or the agency class in Washington D.C. For their part, the well-entrenched agency and think tank groups pick who to side with – or rather: how to destabilize a country to insert their preferred State Department-aligned dictator, a monetary puppet-on-a-string that has be erroneously labeled American Colonization. A better term for this might be: Global Imperialistic Military Adventure Plan (GI MAP).[iv],[v] These operations are always costly and borne almost solely by the common citizenry, who are rarely consulted through the ballot box – if even then – about their desires to war with populations halfway around the world for manufactured reasons. Resistance to these were mocked and ridiculed, such as the few who took on the Bush administration’s War on Terror.[vi] Share Julian Assange accurately noted: “Populations have to be fooled into wars.”[vii] These ginned-up skirmishes greatly benefited the military industrial complex (MIC) that pick (and platform) the politicians, domestically and internationally, that will play to the public in selling these extremely profitable chess games for the MIC. The democidal and murderous Mao aptly said about such weaponry and politics: “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”[viii] The Straussian Neocons concurred; and deployed such weaponry to achieve power and profit.[ix]

